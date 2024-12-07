From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Enter day 7 of the 16 Days of Christmas Giveaways for your chance to win a Michelin Merch Bundle! This prize features Michelin apparel, branded gear, and collectible items, perfect for fans of the iconic Michelin name.

It’s a must-have for motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike—don’t miss your chance to make it yours!

ENTER HERE: