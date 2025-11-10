Tanak, who won the 2019 championship with Toyota, announced his sabbatical shortly after the end of Rally Japan where he finished fourth.

The Estonian will finish his full-time WRC career with Hyundai in Saudi Arabia on November 26-29.

Tanak issued a lengthy statement, taking time to thank his supporters – but explained that it is not his final goodbye.

“After an incredible journey in the World Rally Championship and many unforgettable seasons competing at the highest level, I have decided to take a break from full-time rallying,” he said.

“This choice has not been easy, but it feels like the right moment to pause, to reflect and to dedicate more time to my family and to life back home in Estonia.

“Motorsport has been my life since childhood. From the early days in local rallies to standing on the top step of the WRC podiums, this sport has shaped who I am.

“Every stage, every corner, every challenge has taught me something about resilience, teamwork and passion.

“Winning the World Rally Championship in 2019 was a dream come true, but just as valuable were the lessons learned from the difficult seasons; the moments when things didn’t go as planned and yet we kept working forward.

“In many ways, it’s been like a wild rollercoaster. Full of breathtaking highs and humbling lows, it’s been a ride that tested every part of me: physically, mentally and emotionally. But it’s also been deeply rewarding, because every up and down made the journey more meaningful.

“Rallying is not just about the trophies, it’s about the people, the dedication and the shared pursuit of success.”

To date, Tanak has 23 wins at the top level of the FIA World Rally Championship.

His first came in 2017 behind the wheel of a Fiesta in Italy with M-Sport Ford. That year, he finished third in the championship.

Having spent the bulk of his early career in Fords, Tanak joined Toyota in 2018 and was third in the title race again

The 2019 season brought his ultimate success, beating Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville to the title.

He signed with Hyundai for 2020, and after three frustrating seasons decided to join M-Sport in 2023. That arrangement lasted just one season before rejoining Hyundai in 2024.

In his statement, Tanak thanked the teams who he had driven for.

“There has come a time in my career when the balance between competition and personal life needs to be reconsidered,” Tanak, now 38 years old, continued.

“My children are growing, life moves fast and I want to be present for the moments that matter most.

“I also want to take the time to reconnect with my roots, to enjoy the calm of home and to think about what comes next, both as a person and as a professional.

“This is not a final goodbye to rallying. It’s simply a chance to reset, recharge and refocus.

“I still love the sport deeply and I’m sure I’ll continue to be around in one way or another. Rallying will always be a part of me and I’ll always be proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“As I look back on this incredible chapter, I do so with gratitude and humility. It has been one hell of a ride – a journey that I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to everyone who shared this chapter with me! For now, it’s time to slow down, take a breath and enjoy life’s quieter roads. See you somewhere down the road.”