At the end of the 2025 season, Rovanpera will leave the FIA World Rally Championship to pursue a career in single-seaters.

Solberg’s appointment at the factory Toyota team comes after a breakthrough top class WRC win earlier this year in Estonia with the Japanese marque.

This year, Solberg clinched the WRC2 title in a Rally2-spec Toyota GR Yaris.

It marks a return to the top of world rallying for the Swede, who made his debut in 2021 with Hyundai but lasted only two seasons even as a part-timer.

Solberg, still only 24 years old, said he’s grateful to have a second chance.

“This year has been an absolutely incredible one for me as a part of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing family,” said Solberg.

“We achieved our main goal to win the WRC2 championship together and to do a fast and consistent season with the GR Yaris Rally2.

“Then we got the opportunity to do Estonia in the Rally1 car, which was simply an amazing week.

“Now I have this chance to come back to the top level of WRC, so a lot of dreams have come true for me this year and I’m really grateful to be part of this great team.

“We need to be realistic because we still have a lot to learn with the Rally1 car, but we’re going to have fun and do the best that we can.”

Solberg was named alongside Elfyn Evans, Sebastien Ogier, Takamoto Katsuta, and Sami Pajari.

Ogier will compete part-time in 2026 in a program “that will include more than half of the season’s rounds” according to Toyota.

“I’m really excited to keep driving with this team again next year,” said Ogier.

“We have been able to enjoy some very special moments together over the last six years, and this season has again been an amazing one for the team.

“Everyone is pushing together to succeed and I’m proud to be part of it.

“The plan next year will be the same for me as the last few seasons: to compete with a partial programme with the goal of helping the team to keep winning rallies and championships.”