There have been question marks over the future of the two Australian Racing Group-run categories since the announcement that the SpeedSeries will come to an end this year.

Any significant tie-up with the new SRO Motorsports Australia series has long been seen as unlikely, with little appetite for that from either SRO or ARG.

Instead, it has become clear that the preferred calendars will feature a mix of ARG-run events and slots on the Supercars undercard.

Details of the Trans Am calendar are now firming with plans well underway for a seven-round series. That includes four standalone ARG rounds and three appearances with Supercars.

Two of the standalone rounds are the existing Race Tasmania and Bathurst 6 Hour events, while ARG is thought to be looking at two further events.

The first would take place mid-year at either Winton or Queensland Raceway and the second at South Australia’s Mallala, possibly in the lead-up to the Adelaide 500.

It would mark the first major national circuit racing event at the Shahin-owned Mallala in several years.

As for the Supercars appearances for Trans Am, they will most likely be the Darwin Triple Crown, the new enduro at The Bend Motorsport Park and the Adelaide 500 finale.

All three of those events are promoted independently of Supercars.

TCR’s schedule is slightly less clear with discussions between ARG and Supercars understood to be ongoing.

The two-litre class is believed to have been offered Supercars support slots at Taupo in April and Wanneroo in June, as well as the announced The Bend TCR World Tour round in September.

The timing of Taupo means TCR Australia would not run at the Bathurst 6 Hour, making for a current draft schedule of three ARG events and three Supercars rounds.

More clarity on both calendars is expected as soon as next week.