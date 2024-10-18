The global TCR series made its Aussie debut last year with outings at Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst, with the Bathurst International initially on the 2024 schedule as well, only for that round to be binned back in February.

A return to Aussie shores for 2025 has now been secured, with an expanded TCR grid to headline the undercard for the all-new Supercars enduro round at The Bend in September.

That event is also likely to form part of the TCR Australia season, as the series looks to strengthen ties with Supercars following the demise of the SpeedSeries.

It’s thought that the TCR schedule could feature as many as four appearances on the Supercars undercard, along with ARG’s standalone events like Race Tasmania and the Bathurst 6 Hour.

“We are delighted to bring the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour back to Australia next year, especially now that the World Tour has been granted the FIA status,” said global TCR kingpin Marcello Lotti.

“Our previous visit in 2023, with the two joint events with TCR Australia at Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst, was incredibly successful.

“We delivered some spectacular races, with the international touring car stars facing strong competition from their Australian colleagues, as it was proved by Ben Bargwanna’s pole position and Will Brown’s double victory at Sydney and by the podium finishes of Tony D’Alberto and Aaron Cameron in Bathurst.

“We are all very much looking forward to race together with TCR Australia at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend in September 2025!”

The Supercars round at The Bend will open the Endurance portion of the season, the South Aussie circuit taking over the 500-kilometre, two-driver Bathurst warm-up from Sandown.

“I welcome Supercars back to the best permanent circuit in Australasia,” said The Bend’s managing director Sam Shahin.

“It’s a win for the sport, it’s a win for the competition, and most importantly – it’s a win for our devoted fans who will see the best form of endurance and exciting racing at our iconic venue.

“The combination of a challenging 500-kilometre endurance race and a support category list that boasts the best of the best not only from Australia, but from the globally-respected FIA TCR World Tour will make for a sensational event in September 2025.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard added: “We are delighted to be bringing Supercars back to The Bend in 2025, and to do so with an endurance race is icing on the cake.

“Our previous seven events at The Bend have already treated us to a list of memorable moments, and I have no doubt that we will add to that list in September of next year.

“Adding The Bend as an endurance race ensures that the winners of the Enduro Cup – which returns in 2025 – will have conquered some of our fastest and most challenging circuits over our longest distances, making it a fitting challenge to our competitors.

“I would like to thank the Shahin family and the whole team at The Bend for welcoming Supercars back, and we are all eagerly looking forward to hitting the track at The Bend 500 in 2025.”