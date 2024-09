SRO, which runs Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and is tied to SRO’s global GT operations, will become the primary promoter of what will be the second-tier national series under Supercars.

It will effectively replace Motorsport Australia, which has been promoting the Shannons-backed SpeedSeries for some time, in that role.

The governing body will continue to support SRO and the new-look national series, which will feature a number of high-profile categories.

More to follow.