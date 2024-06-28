SRO Motorsports Group has confirmed a six-event 2025 schedule for Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia seasons.

Both categories will feature at each event, which kicks off at Phillip Island in April, following a media day in March, and ends at Hampton Downs in November.

One event location remains to be confirmed for next season, though appearances at Sydney Motorsport Park, Queensland Raceway, and The Bend are locked in.

Hampton Downs has previously hosted the competition when it was known as the Australian GT Championship (and Australian Endurance Championship), last visiting the venue in 2018.

The new calendar was unveiled in Belgium as part of the 24 Hours of Spa event, the centrepiece event of GT racing globally.

“We have worked closely with the circuits and other stakeholders, including Supercars and Motorsport Australia, to get our calendars confirmed in preparation for the global announcement here at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa,” said Ben McMellan, CEO of SRO Motorsports Australia.

“We are very excited by the addition of Hampton Downs to the 2025 calendar.

“We are pleased to confirm that SRO Australia will offer a substantial contribution towards logistic and freight costs for the event.”

Full details on the event formats will be confirmed at a later date.

The 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia seasons continue with the Shannons SpeedSeries' Race Queensland at Queensland Raceway on August 2-4.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia Provisional Calendars

Official Media / Test Day, March 25: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Round 1, April 4-6: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Round 2, May 2-4: Sydney Motorsport Park

Round 3, June: TBC

Round 4, August 1-3: Queensland Raceway

Round 5, September 5-7: The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park)

Round 6, October 31-November 2: Hampton Downs (New Zealand)