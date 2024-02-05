Grice has had support from the Queensland-based company since his debut in Trans Am Series in 2021 when he made the move from a Dodge Challenger to his Ford Mustang.

He has been one of the leading drivers in the class with nine top three placings, two pole positions and three fastest race laps, although luck has not always been with him.

“It's the perfect category for All American Drive Line and Auto Parts to be involved in, due to its business of importing truck components from the US for Australian customers. Every year this category keeps on getting bigger, better and even more competitive, with this season not being any different,” said Grice.

“My Ford Mustang looks great, I'm super excited to get going and I can't wait to get started at Sandown. I'm super fortunate to have the support from All American Drive Line and Auto Parts in addition to that of car owner John Holinger.

“There's some fast youngsters racing and plenty of experienced professionals in the field, so if you're fast in National Trans Am it's impressive. I just need to get some good results and stay out of trouble, which will bring a better result at the end of the season.

With a rejuvenated Ford Mustang, plus the support of All American Drive Line and Auto Parts has come at the right time for Grice, for the series will have free-to-air television via coverage on Channel 7 through streaming service 7plus and digital channel 7mate.

“Pound-for-pound it's the best V8 category in the country at the moment and there's no place I'd rather be racing. They sound and look good, they're a bit fragile in some areas, which is an area I've probably got to focus a little on to keep myself contained.

“This year I need to try and win some races in addition to staying out of trouble when we're in a position to have a good result using what we've learnt from the last couple of seasons,” Grice added.