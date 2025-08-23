Driving his specialist two-time hillclimb championship winning Nicholson McLaren 3.5-litre V8 powered Gould GR55B, Amos was fastest on his first run before he finished on the next with a 41.840 seconds flyer.

“A 43 wasn’t bad for the first time out. The track was pretty slippery and the third was much like the first with some of the heat gone out of the track,” he said.

Second fastest was his Queensland hillclimb rival Warwick Hutchinson in his rotary-turboed powered OMS 28, some 1.7s away. His best effort also on the second run.

Amos’ other major rival Brett Bull had a troubled day with his turbo Kawasaki engined Brett Bull Motorsports’ electronics.

Third was the Ross Mackay in his 1.3-litre MACSPEC 24 open wheeler, ahead of Reid Hinton (Stohr F1000), Bull, Steven Woodbridge (Dallara F305/7) and Luke Weiks (Empire 1).

Crowds flocked to the township on a perfect sun-drenched day with more of the same expected on the final day of the 29th running of the event.

The closed 1.0-kilometre street course will again be locked off at 6:00 am on Sunday before the spectator gates on MacIntyre Street are open, half an hour later at 6:30.

Those keen will join the Family Fun-Run at 7:00 am which is a great way to see what the drivers challenge around the Sprints track.

Sprint competition begins at 8:00 am and will be livestreamed all day. Besides the track action for spectators, there will be the Motorsport Alley car display inside the main gate and the Vintage Van Village.

At the completion of the scheduled sprint runs for around 230 plus competing entries, the Top 10 Shootout will give the fastest another opportunity to better their times.

The Historic Leyburn Sprints is one of Australia’s premier historic motorsport festivals, with a huge choice of things to see and do for all the family.

Australian racing legends. Dick Johnson, Warwick Brown, Kevin Bartlett, Charlie O’Brien and Bruce Allison will meet fans and sign autographs at the Shannons Insurance tent.

Fans can get a birds-eye view of the Historic Leyburn Sprints on a 10-minute Elite helicopter ride from the helipad just behind the Sprints competitors’ paddock.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Australian Grand Prix memorial, north of Leyburn on Macquarie Drive, where 30,000 spectators on September 18, 1949, saw John Crouch and his Delahaye race to an historic victory.

There is an informative souvenir program available, inexpensive food and drink outlets throughout the precinct and a host of local vendors.