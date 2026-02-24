Jacob Roulstone impressed on debut in the premier class to finish second overall, while Cam Dunker (Blue Marlin Pools Racing Yamaha) completed the podium in third.

It made for the youngest round podium in the championship’s premier category.

Starting from his maiden Superbike pole, Voight converted in emphatic fashion with a commanding victory in Saturday’s opening encounter, breaking clear from the outset to secure a

2.932-second win.

Behind him, the fight for second delivered the fireworks. Superbike rookie and former Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone went wheel-to-wheel with Cam Dunker, the pair split by just 0.163s at the flag, while Mike Jones (Yamaha Racing Team) shadowed the battle in his typically measured style.

The contest intensified when defending champion Josh Waters (McMartin Racing Ducati), recovering after running off at Turn Four on lap two, regrouped and re-joined the scrap.

Jonathan Nahlous (Yamaha Racing Team) and polesitter Anthony West (DesmoSport Ducati) also latched on, forming a six-rider freight train in pursuit of the minor placings.

Ultimately, the order stabilised in the closing laps, with Roulstone holding on for second, just ahead of Dunker, Waters, Jones and Nahlous in a tightly packed finish.

For Waters, fourth marked a notable statistic, the first time since the opening round of the 2022

championship that he missed an ASBK podium at Phillip Island.

Light drizzle added another layer of intrigue across Sunday’s two 11 lap encounters, first at the

beginning of race two and later in the closing stages of race three.

Tyre choice proved critical. Several riders considered wets before opting for slicks after the sighting lap, setting up a tense run to the opening corner.

Waters launched best and took control early as he hunted what would have been his 21st Superbike victory at the 4.445km Phillip Island circuit.

Waters maintained the lead until the final lap, fending off early attention from Glenn Allerton

(Superbike Advocates Racing).

However, the complexion of the race shifted dramatically in the closing stages when Dunker struck at Turn Two and Roulstone followed through at Turn 4.

Moments later, Roulstone made a decisive pass on Dunker on the exit of Turn 10 to secure his

maiden ASBK Superbike race win in only his second start, the margin at the flag just 0.056s.

Waters completed the podium in third, with Voight, Allerton, West and Jones close behind in a

tightly packed group covered by 0.682s.

Race three belonged entirely to Harrison Voight. From the moment the lights went out, he asserted control and quickly distanced himself from the chasing pack, never allowing a genuine challenge to develop.

A 1:30.855 on lap three, narrowly outside his 1:30.790 circuit benchmark, underlined the advantage and effectively put the result beyond question.

With a commanding buffer in hand, Voight was able to manage conditions as light drizzle returned in the closing laps. The victory marked his third Superbike triumph at Phillip Island from just eight starts at the Victorian venue.

Behind him, the battle for the remaining podium positions was far less settled. Roulstone, West,

Nahlous and Josh Waters all featured inside the top three at various stages.

Roulstone’s charge was interrupted by an off-track moment on lap eight, dropping him to seventh, but he recovered strongly to finish fourth behind Voight, Nahlous and Dunker.

West crossed the line fifth, ahead of Waters, Allerton and Addicted to Track’s Jack Favelle.

After the opening round of five, Voight heads the championship standings on 68 points, six clear of Roulstone, with Dunker third on 56. Waters sits fourth on 50, followed by Nahlous on 47, West on 45, and Allerton and Jones tied on 42. Favelle and Halliday round out the top ten on 35 points apiece.

Round two of the Australian Superbike Championship heads to Sydney Motorsport Park, which takes place on March 27-28.

South Australian Olly Simpson took the overall round win in the Next Gen Championship on his

debut outing with the DesmoSport Ducati team, posting a 1-2-1 result to edge out BCperformance

Kawasaki’s Tom Edwards and Hayden Nelson. Edwards was the only rider to halt Simpson’s winning streak, narrowly defeating him in race two by 0.045s, with Nelson a further 0.007s back in third.

In the Supersport class, Italian import Roberto Tamburini, riding for Addicted to Track, claimed the overall win with near-flawless form.

Starting second on the grid as the fastest Supersport qualifier, Tamburini won races one and two on Saturday before finishing third in Sunday’s third race. Jake Farnsworth was the only rider to interrupt his winning run.

Rounding out the Supersport podium was Valentino Knezovic, completing an Addicted to Track one-two finish, with Scott Nicholson the first of the Michelin-shod riders in third on his debut outing with Team BWR.

In the Supersport 300 class, Tyler King claimed the round win with a 2-1-11 result, finishing on 55 points and just one point ahead of Jordy Simpson.

Tara Morrison took the final podium spot with 52 points, overcoming sixth in race one and ninth in race two to finish the weekend in style, winning race three by 3.161s in light rain.

The victory marked her third career race win from 62 starts in the Australian Supersport 300 Championship. Phoenix O’Brien and Riley Nauta completed the top five respectively.