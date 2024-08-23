The third-generation racer is currently competing in the TGRA Scholarship Series and will resume his campaign at Sandown Raceway on August 23-25.

Geoghegan has also competed in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup this year.

“I'm excited to join Erebus Academy,” said Geoghegan.

“Seeing the incredible talent that has been nurtured here, I know it's the perfect place for me to start my journey and grow alongside the Academy.

“The Erebus Academy has a strong track record of success, and I'm eager to contribute to that, not only in this year's 86 series but also in what lies ahead.”

Geoghegan is the latest Erebus Academy inductee, who joins Super2 Series drivers Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes, Formula Regional European Championship driver James Wharton, and karting up-and-comer Ryan Wyhoon.

Geoghegan is also a product of the Norwell Motorplex having been coached by Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris.

“Max Geoghegan is a young driver I've been keeping an eye on for the past year or two, and his progress in the Toyota 86 series has been impressive,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Max's dedication to improving his skills has been recognized not only by me but also by Paul Morris at Norwell Motorplex and other instructors there, who speak highly of Max's talent and potential both on and off the track.”

Erebus Motorsport will continue its season at the Sandown 500 on September 13-15.s