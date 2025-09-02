Buckley, 18, recently took out the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series in a dramatic final round at the South Australian venue.

The title win was a come-from-behind achievement, having entered the weekend trailing rivals Zane Rinaldi and Kade Davey in the standings.

Buckley intended to contest the Scholarship Series and the full GR Cup this year but has now cut her Toyota ties after a tough opening two rounds in the latter class.

“It was a good way to end my relationship with Toyota, with a championship,” Buckley told Speedcafe of securing the Scholarship title.

“It meant the world after three years in the category to be able to do that.

“We’re not doing the GR Series anymore; we’ve put a close on that.

“We decided we should focus on bigger and better things for the next step in my career.

“Obviously Toyotas are a junior category and it’s not that I’ve outgrown it, but it’s time to move on.”

The sudden progression has been triggered by outstanding results in two initial forays into the TA2 Muscle Car Series in recent months, driving a GM-backed Chevrolet Camaro.

Buckley shocked with two wins on debut in the V8-powered machines in June, before backing that up with overall victory alongside Tim Slade in last month’s Tag Team Enduro.

Contesting the Trans Am round at The Bend will mean facing increased competition, as well as a different circuit – given both her TA2 outings to date came at Queensland Raceway.

Buckley’s plan for the remainder of 2025 also includes the remaining TA2 rounds at Mallala (September 26-28) and Winton (October 31-November 2).

“I’m going to finish off the TA2 Series,” she affirmed. “The goal is now, even though I’ve missed three rounds, to get rookie of the year and second in the championship.”

Buckley had previously intended to step up from Toyotas to Trans Am/TA2 next year but says recent developments have left 2026 wide open.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air,” she said. “Obviously with my performances, it’s very open-ended at the moment with what I’m doing next year.”

Asked if that means a progression straight to Supercars’ Super2 Series could be on the cards, she added: “It’s something we want to consider.

“Realistically there are a lot of pathways for me going into next year, so us as a family need to sit down and talk about where we want to go and where the pathway is, in Australia or overseas.

“Realistically, I think I’ll be lucky enough to decide what I want to drive, so whether that’s Porsche or Super2 or Trans Am, we’ll see.”

Buckley is ending her three-year spell in the Toyota 86 system just as the Japanese giant is preparing to enter the Supercars Championship with its Supra.

Toyota marketing chief Sean Hanley has spruiked a desire to one day win the Bathurst 1000 with an 86 Series graduate aboard.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be supported by GM while also being in a Toyota,” she said of her relationship with the two brands.

“GM have been amazing for me because they’re very flexible with their partnership. We’ll see what the future holds but at this point in time, I’m a GM driver.”