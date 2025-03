The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship’s re-vamped production from Melbourne will air live and free through the association’s YouTube channel throughout the weekend.

Speedcafe will link to the coverage on both days.

It will go live at 12:30pm AEDT today (Saturday) and at 11:30am Sunday.

The coverage links will be posted to Speedcafe, however the links and timings may be subject to change.

SATURDAY COVERAGE (from 12:30pm AEDT):

SUNDAY COVERAGE (from 11:30am AEDT):