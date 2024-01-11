Production Car Racing Ltd reviewed competitor trends and tyre choices in the previous years as part of the review and tender process for 2024. The series will also standalone this year after the 2023 where Production Cars raced with GT4.

“We have had a tyre panel in place for APC for a few years now, and over time we have seen a large number of competitors choosing to compete on Yokohama tyres at our events,” said Production Car Racing Ltd General Manager Troy Williams.

“After reviewing these trends and discussing with competitors, and with global supply concerns and simplicity in mind, we have decided to make this return to a dedicated tyre for the APC, as has been the predominant approach throughout APC's history.

“We look forward to seeing what our racers have in store for us in 2024 aboard Yokohama tyres as we contest 16 hours of racing at some of Australia's best racetracks across a five round calendar.”

Teams can arrange supply of the Yokohama tyres through their state-based Yokohama motorsport dealers.

Production Cars will again deliver a mix of race formats and provide leading track time in 2024 and supported by the free-to-air broadcast package across 7plus and 7mate. Every single race from both the Saturday and Sunday of each Shannons SpeedSeries event will be broadcast live and free.

The season will commence at Sandown Raceway on February 9-11 with four 30-minute races. Round 2 will be at The Bend on May 31-June 2 with four one-hour races before Queensland Raceway for a pair of two-hour races on July 12-14.

The penultimate round will be at Sydney Motorsport Park (October 18-20) for four one-hour outings. The series culminates at the Bathurst International with four 30-minute races on November 8-10.