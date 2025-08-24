In their Rally2-spec Hyundai i20 N, the points leaders won nine of the 10 stages, only missing out on a clean sweep to Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin on the last night stage.

The fourth round of the EROAD Australian Rally Championship began with the spotlight on night stages and a move away from the sprint-based heat format where points are allotted at the end of each day.

At the Gippsland Rally, points will be awarded at the end of the second day, and as it stands, Paddon is in the box seat.

“We did most of our heavy lifting in the daytime, the car’s feeling really good on the first loop,” said Paddon.

“Tonight I really enjoyed it, but it was tricky as well, especially when you are protecting the lead.

Second at the end of the 10 stages were Harry Bates and co-driver Coral Tayor, who were 10.1s in front of Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin.

Alex Rullo and Steve Glenney were fourth overall in their Hyundai i20 N, three minutes and 18 seconds off the lead.

A stunning performance came from Bodie Reading and Brad Jones in their Production Cup Subaru Impreza WRX STi to be fifth overall.

They finished ahead of Danny Traverso/Anthony Carr (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9) Stewart Reid/Bella Haggarty (Mitsubishi Mirage), Troy Dowel/Bernie Webb (Toyota GR Yaris), Tony Sullens/Kaylie Newell (Citroen DS3) and Kevin Millard/Patrick Hughes (EVO 9).

Clayton Hoy and Erin Kelly had a fifth and fourth in the first two stages before their Production Cup EVO 6 hit a tree stump.

The fourth round of the Australian Rally Championship continues Sunday with a further eight stages.

Results: Gippsland Rally Top 10 (After SS10 of 18)