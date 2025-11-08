The Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2 crew led the two-day single heat endurance Round 6 of the EROAD Australian Rally Championship ahead of New Zealanders Hayden Paddon and John Kennard (Hyundai i20N Rally 2).

Bates’ GR Yaris teammates Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin sit third ahead of the early pacesetter Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall (Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2).

After overnight rain, it was cool and dry for the Saturday start. The course conditions were mixed with wet, slippery and dry parts. By the second run over the first four stages, the situation were more predictable and manageable.

After missing the past two rounds, Pedder returned and won the first two stages to lead Harry Bates and Paddon by 6.8 seconds and 11 seconds respectively. However, a spin while crossing a bridge on SS3 cost him around 20 seconds and dropped to fourth behind Harry Bates.

The latter won SS3 and then lost a spot on SS4 with a spin. It was a slow first gear effort, but he had difficulty getting first gear. More embarrassingly was that it happened in front of spectators.

Harry Bates won SS4 before Pedder took the next two. It wasn’t until SS7 that Paddon broke through for his first stage win. He came into the round with an 85 point lead and was also dealing with what he described as a personal issue.

Harry Bates won SS8 that concluded the day’s action ahead of Sunday’s six further stages which includes the double-points Power Stage.

Allex Rullo and Steve Glenney (i20N) sits fifth in front of Irishman Richie Dalton and Mac Kierans (GR Yaris AP4).

New Zealand’s Emma Gilmour was next, with Peter Rullo’s usual navigator Ben Searcy calling the notes in the Skoda Fabia R5 AP4. They were in the car Sweden’s Tom Kirstensson and Andreas Johansson used at the Forest Rally.

Rullo placed eighth with Kelly Thomas (Skoda) navigating, ahead of Brodie Reading and Brad Jones who lead the Production Cup in their Subaru WRX STi, and 2WD Cup leaders Tony Sullens and Kaylie Newell (Citroen DS3.