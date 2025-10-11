The crash happened at Murray’s Corner, midway through the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series contest.

“I got a tap from behind and that pushed me over onto the grass,” Casey told Speedcafe.

“I had the brakes locked on, but it then dug into the sand and went over.

“My main concern was not staying on the track when it rolled back and possibly hit someone. I just wanted to get it out of the way.

“It cost him (Luke Webber) 30 seconds and its cost me 30 grand. I think it has killed our championship.”

In his fourth year in the series, Casey came into the fifth round seventh in the points standings.

Bathurst 1000 Greenroom Afterparty at The all new Oxford Hotel - Doors open 8pm Sunday 12th October

When queried on the timeframe for repairs, Casey was more than hopeful to have the Triton back on track for Race 3. That race is scheduled for 2:25pm AEDT on Saturday.

Casey was definitive that the Triton would start the fourth and final race on Sunday.

Scrutineering checks on the damaged Ute revealed that the cage was totally intact. Damage appears mainly to panels and the rear axle/diff area.