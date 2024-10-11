The second event for the cars of the past, many of which have raced at Bathurst, was dramatic at the start. There was a green flag at the last corner while the red lights were still on, which subsequently caused confusion.

With cars checking up, Don Dimitriadis (Lansvale Commodore VL) had a rear brake lockup and spun 180 degrees, then coasted backwards to the Turn 1 escape road. Then Rod Hatfield (Dustings Holden Torana L34) had contact with the pit wall.

Lindsay O’Donnell (Volvo S40 Super Tourer) also had drama, clipped across the bow in the middle of the corner. Both the Torana and Volvo were stopped, and the safety car was deployed for a quick pick-up.

At the resumption, Ben Eggleston (Holden Racing Team Commodore VR) led through to the end, ahead of Tony Alford (Nissan Skyline GTR R32). Greg Murphy (ProDuct Commodore VN) was third in front of fellow New Zealander Kane Lawson (Advantage Racing Commodore VP), David Murphy (Castrol Longhurst Ford Falcon EF) and James Brock (Biante Commodore VS Future Tourer).

From the back of the grid were Chris Stillwell (Caltex Ford Sierra RS500) and Paul Stubber (Allan Moffat Mazda RX7) after dramas in the first race. They were able to make it up to 17th and 18th respectively and even had contact along the way.

The Group C Nissan Bluebird of Adam Workman blue the turbo on Friday and his team sourced a replacement from the (84 pole sitting) sister car that was on display.

The second race was cancelled due to on-track incidents. Then the race was rescheduled to after the Top 10 Shootout but further accidents in that session meant the Heritage field would miss out on a second race on Friday. They are scheduled for a final race on Saturday at 11:20am AEDT.