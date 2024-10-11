Run by Porsche Centre Motorsport Melbourne, Jones led the Enduro Cup race from start to finish in the first of the sixth round point scoring outings at Mt Panorama.

He was able to maintain the front running for his 16th victory in Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup where he finished ahead of TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell and Dale Wood for Earl Bamber Motorsport.

The McElrea Racing duo of Bayley Hall and Jackson Walls were the next two, ahead of Dylan O’Keeffe (Garth Walden Racing) and Glen Wood (EBM).

The first safety car appeared before the first lap was completed. Harrison Goodman clipped the right side wall at Reid Park which cannon the Sonic Racing Porsche into the opposite wall.

The race resumed at the end of Lap 3, but it wasn’t long before the safety car was out again, after Pro Am front runners Sam Shahin and Adrian Flack had contact at Turn 2. Despite the safety car, both were able to resume on their own and made pit visits before they were able to resume.

As the front running eight remained the same, the battle behind picked up when Fabian Coulthard passed and bumped Nash Morris wide at Murrays Corner. The latter was then challenged by Marcos Flack at Turn 2 and the pair were abreast to Turn 3.

Morris prevailed while Flack found his teammate Angelo Mouzouris alongside and rubbing panels to the Cutting. Flack held his spot until Murrays where he spun and hit the inside wall. That brought out the third safety car and a one-lap sprint to the flag. The order stayed with Coulthard and Morris rounding out the top 10.

In Pro-Am it was Rodney Jane who was the winner over Matt Slavin. Third went to Shahin after his earlier altercation ahead of Stephen Grove, Drew Hall and Adrian Flack.

The round continues Saturday and Sunday morning with a pair of sprint races.