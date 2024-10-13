Jones also picked up the Equity-One Pro victory as he took his twelfth outright win of what has become a dominant season.

The Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport pilot finished 1.8s ahead of TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell with Dale Wood for Earl Bamber Motorsport, a similar distance away in third.

Wood had to stave off the challenge from recently crowned Michelin Junior champion Jackson Walls over the second half of the eight-lap race.

Walls’ McElrea Racing teammate Bayley Hall finished fifth, ahead of PCMM’s Fabian Coulthard who made up three positions at the start from his ninth starting spot.

There was an intense battle for seventh that involved six cars. As they began the final lap, Nash Morris was challenged by David Wall. They ran side by side through Turn 1 and up Mountain Straight where Dylan O’Keeffe rounded up both.

Both Morris and Wall managed to retrieve their previous positions in the run and through the Cutting, and for a brief period, O’Keeffe was also passed by Glen Wood. Just behind them at the flag were Marco Giltrap and Ryder Quinn.

Angelo Mouzouris was amid that group early but speared off at the Chase on third lap. So too was Tom McLennan before he went to the pits.

In SP Tools Pro-Am, it was class points leader Adrian Flack who was the winner and clear of Rodney Jane and Matt Belford third. Behind the latter and fourth, Sam Shahin was fortunate to get away from an accident with Matt Slavin who spun across his front with a wild moment at Turn 1 after the start. Stephen Grove was not so lucky as the contact with Slavin made him an early retiree.

The third and final race of Round 6 is set for Sunday morning at 9:15am AEDT.