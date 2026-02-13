The High Class Racing driver, who is making his first Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour start with Kerong Li and Dorian Boccolacci, spun at Sulman Park on his own.

Speaking with Speedcafe after the close call, the Danish driver explained the incident.

“Yeah, it was an interesting moment,” said Fjordbach.

“I was behind the Corvette and I was in the aero wash and it just caught me out.

“I was so lucky, man, I cannot believe it.

Advertisements

“You look right, you look left, you look forward, there’s walls everywhere, but not a scratch.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

“It was not the way I wanted to end the day, so now I can sleep a bit on it.

“I think it’s okay. I’m still a bit in shock because I don’t feel that I was that close.

“I was like, man, in the race, there’s gonna be so much traffic, you’re gonna be behind a car all the time.

“I’m not sure I’ll be this lucky one more time.”

How did he hold on to this?!#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/nbNZ49Urb5 — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 13, 2026

Fjordbach saw Mount Panorama for the first time on Thursday when he completed a walk of the track.

The 35-year-old has been racing since he was a teenager in Europe, but said nothing quite compares to The Mountain.

“I’ve raced everywhere in Europe, all tracks in North America, but there’s only one Bathurst in the world. This is really cool and I’m so happy to be here,” he said.

“We prepare from home, we do it for every track, we’re in the simulator in the workshop, we are watching all the data and we’re doing everything we can from home.

“When you get here, it’s really hard to believe. We raced on many street tracks around the world and this is basically a street track. It’s just this is all in f***ing fifth gear.

“I’ve been lucky to race in Macau and Long Beach and many other places, but there’s no place that is this quick.

“When you see how narrow it is, you think it well, it can’t be true.

“The first three or four laps, you get passed by someone and you say, how can they go this quick? And after a couple of laps, you’re okay doing it. It’s a really big experience, super cool.”

As for the team’s aspirations, Fjordbach is cautiously optimistic.

The Bronze class at this year’s race features 10 entries, the most of any outside the 15-car-strong Pro class.

“I think it’s a really competitive class. It’s very popular, especially in Europe,” said Fjordbach.

“It’s a bit of a tricky class because strategy is much more important in this class than any other because there’s a bigger split between the Bronze driver and the Pro drivers.

“It’s easy to get lucky or unlucky having your Bronze in the car at the right or the wrong time. This is hard to anticipate when that is. So we’ll see how it goes.

“I think we have a really strong car and a good lineup, good team behind us. Let’s see if we can go on the podium.”

Practice 5 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway on Saturday at 8:05am AEDT.