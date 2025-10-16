O’Young, who is the director and a team principal of Craft Bamboo Racing, will finish his storied career at the Macau Grand Prix, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup.

His last start in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be at this weekend’s GT World Challenge Asia season finale on the streets of Beijing.

O’Young’s career has spanned nearly four decades, competing largely in GT racing and touring cars.

Macau was something of a stomping ground for O’Young, who won the GT element of the weekend on five occasions (2005, 2006, 2008, 2021, and 2023)

In his four Bathurst 12 Hour starts, O’Young was twice a winner in 2011 and 2012 with Audi.

He later returned with his own team, Craft-Bamboo Racing, in 2015, where he claimed third in a thrilling finish.

O’Young, through Craft-Bamboo Racing, has had an almost constant presence at the Bathurst 12 Hour. It has previously entered the race with Aston Martin, Porsche, and, more recently, Mercedes-AMG.

Other achievements included becoming the first Hong Kong-born driver to stand on the podium at the 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing second in the LM-GTE Am division.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have had such a long and wonderful career in motorsport,” said O’Young.

“Starting at the age of eight with the support of my family, I never imagined I would be able to race cars for a living, and to sustain that over 37 years is truly a dream come true.

“Motorsport has given me so many life lessons which continue to give me growth until today, both in pushing my limits as a driver, but to also truly experience and develop my business knowledge in the sport.

“There has been so many ups and downs through these years, so much support from countless amounts of people, sponsors, and manufacturers to give me the opportunities to compete at the highest levels of motorsport.

“I’m just filled with gratitude to everyone that has been part of this journey. I’m also grateful to be able to wrap up my career with two races, this weekend here in Beijing in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Craft-Bamboo Racing, followed by the GT4 race in the streets of Macau where I will participate in my 20th and last Macau Grand Prix.”

O’Young, 45, will focus on running Craft-Bamboo Racing’s business ventures.

“It all feels surreal, but it is the right timing to put my driving fully behind me and concentrate whole heartedly on my family and my management role at Craft-Bamboo Racing,” he said.

“I just want to give thanks to my family and all the supporters that have been with me since the beginning to present, and I look forward to continuing my motorsport journey for the years to come, albeit out of the driver’s seat.

“Despite all of the races and victories around the world, the Macau Grand Prix is the place where my heart truly lies and I look forward to racing there for one last time come November.

“Thank you to all my sponsors for making these last two races possible, I’m forever grateful.”