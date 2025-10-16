Run by Garth Walden and Miek Sheargold respectively, the GWR/RAM effort is the second team announced for next year’s edition.

The driver line-up and class selection will be announced in due course.

“It’s going to be good to be back with a GT3 car and having a crack against some of the best in the world,” said owner-driver Walden.

“We’ve had a steady involvement over the year, even if we haven’t been running the Mercedes.

“Seeing David (Crampton) and the KTM guys on the top step of the Bathurst podium after so many years of trying was pretty special for all of us.

“If anything, it spurred us on to have another go with the GT3 car, and after ticking the box in Dubai this year, the timing was right. It’s pretty exciting.

“We’re keeping our cards close to our chest for now when it comes to drivers and what class we’ll be in, but we’re not going there to finish second, so we will be having a very good shot at it.

“The lure of standing on that top step of the podium is pretty strong for all of us involved.”

The last time the two teams joined forces with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 was in 2022 with Walden and Sheargold alongside Brett Hobson in the Am division.

Sheargold said he is looking forward to another tilt at Mount Panorama after several more years of experience in GT World Challenge Australia and other international GT3 endurance races.

“2022 was a bit of a baptism of fire for me personally, that ended in a pretty challenging day,” said Sheargold.

“I feel that my driving has come a long way since then, so I’m looking forward to next year’s race and heading to the Mountain seeking a bit of redemption.”

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.