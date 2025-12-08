Tigani Motorsport will field one car in the Pro class for the first time, giving them a shot at outright victory.

The team will announce its full driver line-up at a later date in conjunction with Mercedes-AMG.

Marcel Zalloua and Sergio Pirez will form part of the Geyer Valmont-backed entry, while brothers James Koundouris and Theo Koundouris will share the team’s other Supabarn Supermarkets-backed car.

“We’re excited to step up to the Pro class and fly the flag for Mercedes-AMG,” said eponymous team owner Nathan Tigani.

“The Mercedes-AMG GT3 is always a contender on The Mountain, and there’s always a strong contingent of them each year, and this year is looking like no different.

“To join the ranks of teams with a fully-Pro outfit and to be able to challenge for an outright win is very special and a great challenge for us – and a great opportunity too.

“All three cars will be competitive.”

This year, there was heartbreak for Tigani Motorsport at Mount Panorama.

Zallou was an innocent victim in the early hours of Sunday morning when Method Motorsport’s Ryan Sorensen lost control of his McLaren Artura GT4 and took out the Geyer Valmont Audi R8 LMS GT3.

“For the Geyer Valmont Racing boys, it’s about redemption from this year’s race when they were taken out while running in a really strong position, leading, quite early in the race,” said Tigani.

“That was a massive disappointment and bouncing back from that is a big ambition of ours.

“On the Supabarn side, the challenge there is to get a fourth class win for the brothers.

“Their track record is incredible at Bathurst so to be part of that and potentially add to their record would be exciting.”

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.