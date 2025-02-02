Method Motorsport’s #25 McLaren Artura lost control at McPhillamy Park before speaking across the track and into the path of the #44 Tigani Motorsport Audi R8.

Ryan Sorensen veered across the track towards the inside wall before ricocheting into the path of Marcel Zalloua. With nowhere to go, the Audi was hit in the rear.

Zalloua was left distraught, punching the roof of his car in anger after he was forced to park the car at the top of Conrod Straight.

Despite the damage to the car, which was recovered during the yellow flag period, Zalloua’s co-driver Scott Andrews expressed some hope the car could return to the race.

“It looks pretty optimistic but of course we’re going to try get back out there,” said Andrews.

“The boys deserve to get back out there – Marcel and Sergio [Pires]. They’re such good guys and they didn’t deserve this.

“Wrong spot, wrong time. The bloke in front just dropped it, and what do you do? Marcel couldn’t have done anything different.

“He tried to avoid it and it just really sucks because the whole team, Tiagni, Geyer Valmont, everybody works hard. It’s a good looking program and the car looks great.

“It was quick. It made the [top] 10 and that was awesome for me. I got the privilege to take the start. I really just feel bad for the guys, it’s really disappointing.

“We’ll give it a crack to get it back out there.”

Andrews held out hope they could still fight for a Pro-Am class honours if other cars suffer a similar fate.

“If we get it back out there – I’m pretty sure it’s 75 percent rule – and if we get it back out there then obviously if we do 75 percent we get a podium,” he laughed, noting the three-car Pro-Am field.

“We’ll be last, but standing on the podium. It could be worse. Of course, we want to get it back out there and the boys deserve a trophy after this, that’s for sure.

“We’ll give it a crack. It doesn’t look great, but the Tigani boys are really good. If anyone can get it out there, it’s them.”