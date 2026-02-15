Mercedes-AMG locked out the top three in the Pirelli Pole Battle, with Cameron Waters more than two tenths faster than his nearest rival manufacturer.

SRO Motorsports Group has added five kilograms to the 10-car-strong Mercedes-AMG fleet and given others a reprieve.

The Aston Martin Vantage, Corvette Z06, and McLaren 720S have all been given a 10-kilogram reduction.

The Ferrari 296 pair out of Arise Racing has been given the biggest break, with 15 kilograms of weight to be taken out, an increase in turbo pressure, and a five-degree rear wing reduction.

In addition to the weight reduction, the Corvette Z06 has been given a reduction in minimum rear wing angle from 6.5 degrees to 6.2 degrees.

Advertisements

Johor Motorsports Racing’s Pro and Pro-Am entries only qualified 25th and 26th in the hands of Earl Bamber and Ben Green respectively.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

The two McLaren 720S entries by Optimum Motorsport and Volante Rosso Motorsport have been given a slight bump in turbo pressure too.

There have been no changes made to the BMW M4, Lamborghini Huracan, Ford Mustang, Porsche 911, or Audi R8.