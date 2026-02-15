Earl Bamber was at the wheel of the #2 entry he shared with Alexander Sims and Nicky Castburg when the car suffered an apparent failure in the left-rear.

The Kiwi ran through the asphalt run-off when the car snapped sideways at Skyline, before spinning through The Dipper and coming to rest against the tyre wall on the outside of the circuit.

Unable to drive the car back to the pits, Bamber was seen inspecting the troublesome left-rear before getting into a recovery vehicle.

“I didn’t really touch anything,” said Bamber after returning to the Johor Motorsports garage.

“I just turned at Skyline and got a big snap from the rear and took the escape road and tried to turn through the next corner and just had nothing on the rear.

“Just slowly spun and stopped and it looks like there is an issue on the rear. A real shame. The JMR guys did an amazing job all day.

“We had a quick C8 all day. Just going to have to come back next time.”

The Johor Corvette was running 12th at the time of the issue, having only just pitted from a genuine third place – losing time on its in-lap when it ran dry of fuel.

Both Corvettes appeared uncompetitive throughout practice and qualifying, with the Pro Class entry starting 25th, one place ahead of its Pro-Am stablemate.

However, Corvette was one of four brands – along Aston Martin, McLaren and Ferrari – to receive Balance of Performance help overnight.

The #2 entry emerged as a contender during the opening hours and was stalking the 75 Express and Team GMR Mercedes entries before its last pit stop.

Castburg was at the wheel during that stint, setting the fastest lap of the race to date at 2:02.3071s.

The Dutchman had also been at the wheel earlier in the race when the car received a Safety Car infringement penalty that dropped it down the order.

Johor’s Pro-Am Corvette of Jefri Ibrahim/Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim/Ben Green/Jordan Love sits 17th with 90 minutes remaining.