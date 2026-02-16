Tsunami RT made its maiden voyage to Mount Panorama for this year’s international endurance race with Zelger, Alex Fontana and Fabio Babini.

Their race came undone after a Safety Car restart when Kai Allen in his #100 Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG rear-ended Zelger and triggered an ugly series of events.

The #79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 parked awkwardly across the circuit and sat stationary for nearly 30 seconds before being collected by the #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG.

RACE STOPPED 🔴 Aron hits Zelger’s stationary Porsche. Both drivers climbed out of their cars. LIVE 📺 https://t.co/CCFKvGZiq6#IGTC | #B12Hr 🦘 pic.twitter.com/vW0pHr8rXC — Intercontinental GT Challenge (@IntercontGTC) February 15, 2026

Zelger escaped injury but said he was “sore” less than a day on from the incident.

“Unlucky day today but I want to come back here as much times as I can,” said Zelger.

Advertisements

“So nice and fantastic mood in Australia, the real motorsport feeling of the old times.

“Feeling bit sore after the crash but ready to jump in the car asap.”

Ralf Aron, who was in the Mercedes-AMG that struck the Porsche, crawled from his car after the incident and was seen lying on the grass embankment on the inside of Forrest’s Elbow.

As of Sunday night, Aron was in the hospital complaining of back pain.

The Estonian driver will undergo further medical examinations.