The rear wing of the #61 car was outside the range specified by the Balance of Performance regulations.

The event’s technical director found the rear wing height was outside the five millimetre tolerance.

Multiple measurements of the rear wing were taken, but the same result was true – that the rear wing was not compliant.

Laurin Heinrich, who will share the Porsche with Ricardo Feller and Klaus Bachler in the race, qualified second-fastest in Q1.

After Q2, the #61 Porsche 911 wound up 15th. However, with the disqualification, the car will be relegated to the rear of the field.

“The report stated that during Parc Ferme following Qualifying – Part 1, Car 61’s rear wing “Z Position” (height) was measured at -16mm,” a stewards report read.

“The minimum wing height specified in the current “Balance of Performance for FIA GT3 Cars” document for Car 61 is -10mm.

“Allowing for the permitted tolerance of +/- 5mm, the wing height did not comply with the Balance of Performance (BoP) document.

“Team representatives were present when the measurement was taken. The Stewards decided that the wing height would be remeasured in the presence of the Stewards and team representatives.

“The wing height was first measured by the process used by the Chief Scrutineer.

“This involved a laser level attached to the roof of Car 61 which projected a horizontal beam towards the rear of the car which was used to measure the height of the rear wing.

“Allowing for the height of the beam above the highest part of Car 61’s roof, this produced a wing height measurement of -17mm.

“The Stewards asked that the process be repeated, which resulted in a measurement of -16.5mm.

“Team representatives stated that the process used was likely to result in inaccurate measurements, which was significant given the small amount by which Car 61’s wing height was outside of the permitted range.

“The Stewards invited team representatives to make their own measurements. The team used a

straight metal beam that was placed on Car 61’s roof and extended beyond the rear wing.

“A digital level was placed on the beam and the beam was lifted to be horizontal and the height of the beam above the wing measured.

“This produced a measurement of -20mm. The team was invited to repeat the process which resulted in a measurement of -17mm.

“Team representatives conceded that the wing height did not comply with the BoP document. The usual penalty for a technical breach is therefore imposed.”

The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway on Sunday at 5:45am AEDT.