The headline act will be supported by Ferrari Challenge and Combined Sedans, while Supercars will also have track time to test.

A total of four sessions across Friday and Saturday have been allocated for Supercars.

The Supercars sessions will feature the new Toyota Supra, which as Speedcafe revealed last week will line-up alongside the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Mount Panorama for the first time.

There has been no year-on-year change to the Bathurst 12 Hour sessions, with four practice sessions of 40 minutes apiece on Friday.

Saturday will feature two 60-minute sessions before the three-part qualifying.

Sunday’s race will begin at 5:45am AEDT.

2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour event schedule (all times in AEDT)