The headline act will be supported by Ferrari Challenge and Combined Sedans, while Supercars will also have track time to test.
A total of four sessions across Friday and Saturday have been allocated for Supercars.
The Supercars sessions will feature the new Toyota Supra, which as Speedcafe revealed last week will line-up alongside the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro at Mount Panorama for the first time.
There has been no year-on-year change to the Bathurst 12 Hour sessions, with four practice sessions of 40 minutes apiece on Friday.
Saturday will feature two 60-minute sessions before the three-part qualifying.
Sunday’s race will begin at 5:45am AEDT.
2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour event schedule (all times in AEDT)
|Friday, February 13
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:20
|7:50
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|8:00
|8:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Practice 1
|8:45
|9:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 1
|9:35
|10:05
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 1
|10:15
|10:45
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Practice 2
|11:00
|11:40
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 2 (Bronze Drivers only)
|11:50
|12:20
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 1
|12:25
|13:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:40
|13:00
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:30
|14:00
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 2
|14:10
|14:50
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 3
|15:20
|15:50
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 1
|16:40
|17:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 4 (Bronze Drivers only)
|17:30
|18:00
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|18:00
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|Saturday, February 14
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:25
|7:55
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Race 2
|8:05
|9:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 5
|9:20
|9:50
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 2
|10:05
|11:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 6
|11:15
|11:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Entertainment
|11:20
|11:50
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|12:00
|13:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:15
|12:35
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:05
|13:35
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 1 (Q1) – Lower 50%
|13:50
|14:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 2 (Q2) – Upper 50%
|TBC
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Autograph Session
|14:35
|15:05
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Race 3
|15:30
|16:00
|Ferrar Challenge
|0:30
|Race 2
|16:15
|16:30
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Qualifying – Part 3 (Q3) – Pirelli Pole Battle
|16:45
|17:05
|Supercars
|0:20
|Testing
|17:10
|17:55
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:45
|Sponsor ride session
|18:00
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|Sunday, February 15
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|4:50
|5:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10
|5:15
|Pit Exit Open
|5:20
|Pit Exit Close
|5:45
|17:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1 lap after 17:43
|Race
|Podium
|17:55
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Opening
