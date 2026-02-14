On February 21 at the Alfa Romeo Owners Club track day, cars #59 and #96 will take to Sandown as part of a demonstration at 11am.

That will be conducted by Alan Heaphy and Peter West of TMR Performance.

The Abarth 695 Assetto Corse trio were a popular addition to the 2014 Bathurst 12 Hour up against the uber-fast GT3 machines.

A young Matt Campbell was among the driver line-up, as well as Bathurst 1000 winner Luke Youlden and GT champion Paul Stokell.

All three cars finished the race, with the #96 driven by Paul Gover, Gregory Hede, Mike Sinclair, and Youlden the best of the trio in 18th.

Advertisements

The third car, which carried #95, was stolen in 2018 and remains missing.

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

Fiat Chrysler Australia announced plans to return for the 2015 race, but that never eventuated.

Weighing just under a ton apiece, the cars were built in Italy and imported in Australia for the race.

The best lap set by any of the three cars was a 2:31.4393s recorded with Youlden at the wheel.