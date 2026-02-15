Christopher Mies started the #63 Haupt Racing Team entry and pulled off to the left-hand side of the Conrod Straight just a few laps into the race.

The German driver quickly extracted himself from the cockpit and signalled for help, covered in what appeared to be blood.

“Unfortunately, we had an animal on track and hit it at 250km/h,” said Mies’ co-driver Dennis Olsen.

“Luckily, Mies is okay. We can see that he was for sure impacted by that. I’m glad he’s okay, that’s the main thing.

“Very unfortunate that we cannot show the performance of our car here.

“What to say? We have to come back next year and try to win.”

At the same time that the Mustang was taken out, the David Crampton KTM X-Bow buried itself in the gravel trap at Murray’s Corner.

Maximilian Gotz led the race in the #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG ahead of the pole position-winning #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport car of Thomas Randle.