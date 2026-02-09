Coverage has traditionally been split across Seven and Fox. However, this year’s race will only be shown on pay television service Foxtel and online streaming service Kayo Sports.

There is, however, a catch.

An introductory offer for new Kayo Sports subscribers has been announced, with Kayo Sports Premium available for $5 per month for the first two months using the code KAYOSC26.

The offer is only open to new customers and runs until February 20.

Live coverage of the Bathurst 12 Hour will be on Fox Sports 506 on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisements

Additional coverage of Friday practice and Saturday practice will be shown on the Bathurst 12 Hour YouTube channel san geo-blocking.

Saturday’s coverage on Fox Sports 506 will begin at 1pm AEDT in time for qualifying.

Sunday’s coverage on Fox Sports 506 will begin at 5:30am AEDT ahead of the start of the race. The full duration of the endurance epic will be ad-free.

This year will be the first time the Bathurst 12 Hour has been broadcast in 4K with 16 hours of live coverage across two days.

John Hindhaugh and Richard Crail will lead commentary of the Bathurst 12 Hour alongside six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander. In the pit lane will be Chad Neylon and Shea Adam.

How to watch the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour