The team, based out of Denmark, has a wealth of experience in GT and sports car racing with multiple starts in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The team has competed at the upper echelon of sports car racing, with two FIA World Endurance Championship seasons in LMP2.

The team has also competed in the IMSA Sports Car Championship, European Le Mans Series, and Asian Le Mans Series, as well as at the Daytona 24 and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Chinese driver Kerong Li is the first driver named for the #86 High Class Racing Porsche, and it’s expected Anders Fjordbach of Denmark will also be part of the line-up.

Li is set to contest the Intercontinental GT Challenge in its entirety in 2026 with High Class Racing.

The #86 High Class Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R is entered in the Bronze division.

It’s the second Porsche entry confirmed for the 2026 event, with Tsunami RT announcing its entry earlier this month.