Based out of Italy, the team will enter a Porsche 911 GT3 R in next year’s February 13-15 event at Mount Panorama.

Its entry will be in the Bronze class, with drivers to be announced in due course.

“Making our debut at the Bathurst 12 Hour is a new step in our racing journey and the realisation of a dream,” said team principal Valerio M. Speziali.

“A challenge we’ve long desired, pursued with determination and passion.

“We’re beyond grateful and deeply excited to join such an extraordinary field.

“It’s an honour to compete in one of the world’s most prestigious endurance events and to bring Italian passion and spirit to this legendary stage.”

Tsunami RT has a relatively brief history in GT3 racing, competing mostly in Europe and Asia.

Last year, the team made its Asian Le Mans Series debut and this year has competed in International GT Open.

Speziali said the allure of Mount Panorama drew them to enter the Bathurst 12 Hour.

“For us at Tsunami RT, this race captures the very essence of challenge,” he said.

“To push beyond limits, to test our preparation and to measure our passion against one of motorsport’s greatest proving grounds.

“Over the past year we’ve embraced the world of endurance racing with passion and commitment.

“We’ve worked and we are still working tirelessly to prepare for one of the most iconic and demanding circuits on the planet.

“Mount Panorama is not just a circuit, it’s a legend. Every corner tells a story. Every mistake has a cost. Every lap demands total focus.

“We know it won’t be easy; that’s exactly why we’ve chosen it. Because true growth only comes when you face the toughest challenges head-on.

“Stay tuned, as exciting news about our lineup will be coming soon. Bathurst 12 Hour awaits and we’re ready to make our first, but certainly not our last, mark Down Under.”