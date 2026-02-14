Mostert, who clinched the 2025 Supercars title in Adelaide in November, has become a regular part of Habul’s SunEnergy1 operation at some of the most famous race tracks and events around the world.

This weekend, Mostert starts down the pit lane with fellow Supercars stars Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle in the Scott Taylor Motorsport AMG-GT3, but that didn’t stop him from dropping by to catch up with his international sportscar boss.

At the same time he declared Habul one of the fastest and most underrated “amateur” drivers in the world who he expects to play a major role in helping his team be a contender for its third outright win at the once-around-the-clock event.

This weekend Habul again teams up with German Luca Stolz and Frenchman Jules Gounon who he won the event with in 2022 and 2023 – those wins part of a five-year streak of podium finishes.

Mostert drove with Habul’s team to a class win at the Spa 24 Hour in 2023 and teamed with him and fellow Aussie Will Power at the Indianapolis 8 Hour last September.

Their car had some mechanical issues, but a sixth place finish was enough to secure Habul the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) Independent Cup to his trophy cabinet.

The Australian trio then teamed up again at last month’s Daytona 24 Hour where they finished second in GTD Pro class by an incredible 2.2 seconds – in Australian flag-inspired race suits no less.

“I think Kenny is one of the most underrated drivers in world sportscar racing,” said Mostert.

“His numbers speak for themselves and they certainly did at Daytona last month where he did everything needed to keep us at the head of the field.

“At a time in life when he should be getting slower, he just seems to be getting faster. He grows an extra leg at Bathurst because he loves the place so much. To have had five straight podium finishes here, including two wins, is seriously impressive.

“I don’t want to pump his tyres up too much because I want to beat him this weekend, but I just don’t think he gets the credit he deserves as a racer or how much he has done for the sport and others drives, including myself.”

Habul responded: “That’s nice, I love him, but Chaz can be a politician and sometimes tells me things to boost my confidence.

“However at Daytona I seem to be able to match the pros which was satisfying, wish it was the case elsewhere.

“At Bathurst I struggle with average speed across the top, most of my time loss to Jules and Luca is at the grate and McPhillamy. I just can’t get the rear stable enough to match their speed through that section, but the rest of the lap data is very similar.

“That’s the beauty of this place.”

Power, who starts the next chapter of his IndyCar career with Andretti Global this season, backed up Mostert’s sentiments after the recent Daytona result.

“Kenny is not there to make up the numbers. He is fast and no one wants to win more than him. Especially at Bathurst,” said Power.

“We have had a couple of fun events together and with an inch more luck we could have won at Daytona last month.

“He is getting better with age, which is a good thing because I would like the chance to drive with him again. Maybe a Bathurst 12 Hour could be in the mix.”

German driver Maro Engel, who also shared the SunEnergy1 AMG at Daytona, suggested the recent 24-hour event was yet another turning point in Habul’s career.

“It is amazing how much Kenny has continued to improve with age and Daytona was again proof of that,” said Engel, who is sharing the Mercedes-AMG Team GMR entry this weekend with Canadian Mikael Grenier and Belgium’s Maxime Martin.

“In one of the GTD Pro practice sessions at Daytona he actually topped the time sheets and in the race averages he is right amongst the factory drivers.

“Kenny is already a Bathurst legend, and has been incredibly strong the past years at the 12 Hour. I am sure the #75 Express will be well in the mix at the end if everything goes smoothly for them.”

Habul has always had a passion for racing, but did not have the funding to maintain his career at a young age.

He set his sights on building one of the world’s biggest solar businesses, Sunenergy1, with a goal of being a part of his own race-winning race team in some of the sport’s biggest races.

Not only has Habul achieved that, he now also owns a couple of adjacent properties on Mount Panorama’s Conrod Straight where he and his team will be staying this weekend before jetting back to the US on his own plane.