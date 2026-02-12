Of the 35 cars entered, 31 are GT3 cars – making it one of the strongest grids in recent memory.

Mercedes-AMG has the strongest representation of any manufacturer with 10 cars entered.

Porsche brings five cars this year, headlined by the return of Earl Bamber Motorsport with a livery harking back to its 2019 race winner.

Ford has just one Mustang, run by the Haupt Racing Team. Though the Blue Oval isn’t strong in numbers, its driver line-up of Broc Feeney, Christopher Mies, and Dennis Olsen is formidable.

Corvette has entered two cars, one in Pro and another in Pro-Am. Both entries will be run by Johor Motorsports Racing.

Bathurst 12 Hour classes explained

The Bathurst 12 Hour is split into classes with Class A fought amongst the GT3 cars.

Class B is for Porsche Carrera Cup cars while Class C is exclusively for FIA GT4 homologated vehicles.

Class I is designated Invitational Cup for cars that do not meet the aforementioned class structure. Cars such as the IRC GT and GT2 vehicles fit into this category.

GT3 driver categorisation explained

Within Class A, the GT3 entries are split into Pro, Pro-Am, Silver, and Bronze.

Pro (PRO)

Three drivers with no driver categorisation restriction.

Pro-Am (PAM)

Three drivers, including one Platinum, Gold, or Silver driver as well as two Bronze drivers

OR four drivers as above with the fourth driver to be categorised Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze.

Silver Cup (SIL)

Three or four drivers. All Drivers to be categorised Silver or Bronze.

Bronze (BRO)

Three drivers, of which one driver is Platinum or Gold, one driver Silver, and one driver Bronze

OR four driver, as above, with the fourth driver to be categorised Silver or Bronze.

How to watch the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia

There is no free-to-air coverage of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Foxtel has secured exclusive rights to the race, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports and streamable via Kayo Sports.

This year’s race will be the first time it will be broadcast in 4K with a total of 16 hours of coverage split across Saturday and Sunday.

How to watch the Bathurst 12 Hour in New Zealand

The Bathurst 12 Hour will be shown on Sky Sport in New Zealand as well as its streaming services Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

Bathurst 12 Hour weather forecast (via BOM)

Friday (February 13) – Partly cloudy

Max temp – 25 degrees

Min temp – 13 degrees

Precipitation – 5 percent chance (0mm)

UV Index – Extreme

Saturday (February 14) – Partly cloudy

Max temp – 25 degrees

Min temp – 14 degrees

Precipitation – 30 percent chance (0-1mm)

UV Index – Extreme

Sunday (February 15) – Cloudy

Max temp – 25 degrees

Min temp – 14 degrees

Precipitation – 30 percent chance (0-1mm)

UV Index – Extreme

Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

Friday, February 13 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:15 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:15 Commence Circuit Closure 7:20 7:50 Supercars 0:30 Testing 8:00 8:30 Ferrari Challenge 0:30 Practice 1 8:45 9:25 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:40 Practice 1 9:35 10:05 Combined Sedans 0:30 Qualifying 1 10:15 10:45 Ferrari Challenge 0:30 Practice 2 11:00 11:40 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:40 Practice 2 (Bronze Drivers only) 11:50 12:20 Ferrari Challenge 0:30 Race 1 12:25 13:25 Bathurst 12 Hour 1:00 Resident Access 12:40 13:00 0:20 Pit Lane Walk 13:30 14:00 Combined Sedans 0:30 Qualifying 2 14:10 14:50 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:40 Practice 3 15:20 15:50 Ferrari Challenge 0:30 Race 1 16:40 17:20 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:40 Practice 4 (Bronze Drivers only) 17:30 18:00 Supercars 0:30 Testing 18:00 18:10 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:10 Commence Circuit Opening Saturday, February 14 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:15 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:15 Commence Circuit Closure 7:25 7:55 Combined Sedans 0:30 Race 2 8:05 9:05 Bathurst 12 Hour 1:00 Practice 5 9:20 9:50 Ferrari Challenge 0:30 Race 2 10:05 11:05 Bathurst 12 Hour 1:00 Practice 6 11:15 11:25 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:10 Entertainment 11:20 11:50 Supercars 0:30 Testing 12:00 13:00 Bathurst 12 Hour 1:00 Resident Access 12:15 12:35 0:20 Pit Lane Walk 13:05 13:35 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:30 Qualifying – Part 1 (Q1) – Lower 50% 13:50 14:20 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:30 Qualifying – Part 2 (Q2) – Upper 50% TBC Bathurst 12 Hour 0:30 Autograph Session 14:35 15:05 Combined Sedans 0:30 Race 3 15:30 16:00 Ferrar Challenge 0:30 Race 2 16:15 16:30 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:15 Qualifying – Part 3 (Q3) – Pirelli Pole Battle 16:45 17:05 Supercars 0:20 Testing 17:10 17:55 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:45 Sponsor ride session 18:00 18:10 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:10 Commence Circuit Opening Sunday, February 15 Start Finish Category Duration Session 4:50 5:05 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:15 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10 5:15 Pit Exit Open 5:20 Pit Exit Close 5:45 17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour 1 lap after 17:43 Race Podium 17:55 18:10 Bathurst 12 Hour 0:15 Commence Circuit Opening

Bathurst 12 Hour entry list

Num Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 Driver 4 Make/Model Class 2 Johor Motorsports Racing JMR Alexandar Sims Nicky Catsburg Earl Bamber Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Pro 6 Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Motorsport Jayden Ojeda Fabian Schiller Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 7 Team NZ Graeme John Dowsett Romain Leroux Chris Van Der Drift Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GT4 9 Hallmarc/Team MPC Marc Cini Dean Fiore Lee Holdsworth Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Bronze 14 Volante Rosso Motorsport Bryce Fullwood Damien Hamilton Andrés Pato Maxime Robin Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Pro-Am 15 Volante Rosso Motorsport Bayley Hall Rylan Gray Marcos Flack Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Silver 21 Herberth Motorsport Ralf Bohn Alfred Renauer Robert Renauer Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bronze 26 Arise Racing GT Jaxon Evans Davide Rigon Daniel Serra Ferrari 296 GT3 Pro 27 Heart of Racing by SPS Ian James Eduardo Alcide Barrichello Roman De Angelis Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Bronze 32 Team WRT Jordan Pepper Kelvin Van Der Linde Charles Weerts BMW M4 GT3 EVO Pro 42 Method Motorsport Kevin Madsen Adrian Kunzle TBC McLaren Artura GT4 GT4 44 Geyer Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport Marcel Zalloua Sergio Pires Brendon Leitch Scott Andrews Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro-Am 45 RAM Motorsport / GWR Australia Brett Hobson Dylan O’Keeffe Garth Walden Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Silver 46 Team WRT Augusto Farfus Raffaele Marciello Valentino Rossi BMW M4 GT3 EVO Pro 47 Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport James Koundouris Theo Koundouris David Russell Zach Bates Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Bronze 50 KTM Vantage Racing David Crampton Trent Harrison Glen Wood KTM X-BOW GT2 Invitational 61 EBM Ricardo Feller Laurin Heinrich Klaus Bachler Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Pro 64 HRT Ford Racing Dennis Olsen Christopher Mies Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT3 Pro 75 75 Express Kenny Habul Luca Stolz Jules Gounon Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 77 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing Maximilian Götz Ralf Aron Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 79 TSUNAMI RT Johannes Zelger Fabio Babini Alex Fontana Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bronze 86 High Class Racing Kerong Li Anders Fjordbach Dorian Boccolacci Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Bronze 89 Team KRC Cunfan Ruan Maxime Oosten Max Hesse BMW M4 GT3 EVO Bronze 93 Wall Racing Marco Mapelli Antonio D’Alberto Grant Denyer Adrian Deitz Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II Bronze 95 Optimum Motorsport Garnet Patterson Ben Barnicoat Marvin Kirchhöfer McLaren 720S GT3 EVO Pro 99 Johor Motorsports Racing JMR Prince Jefri Ibrahim Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim Ben Green Jordan Love Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Pro-Am 100 Grove Racing Brenton Grove Kai Allen Will Davison Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 101 Q/Team MPC Anthony Quinn Kent Quinn Klark Quinn Ryder Quinn Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Bronze 111 111 Racing Darren Currie Axle Donaldson Daniel Stutterd IRC GT Invitational 183 Jamec Racing/Team MPC Brad Schumacher Christopher Haase Will Brown Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Pro 193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT Ryan Wood Christopher Froggatt Jonathan Hui Lorenzo Patrese Ferrari 296 GT3 Bronze 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Cameron Waters Chaz Mostert Thomas Randle Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 268 Team BRM Steve Brooks Mark Rosser Alex Peroni James Golding Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Pro-Am 888 Mercedes-AMG Team GMR Maro Engel Mikael Grenier Maxime Martin Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO Pro 911 Absolute Racing Matt Campbell Alessio Picariello Bastian Buus Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Pro

Ferrari Challenge Australasia entry list

Num Name Vehicle Category Team 1 Antoine Gittany 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli MC Corsa 2 Rick Armstrong 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli MC Corsa 7 Jim Pollicina 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli MC Corsa 17 Enzo Cheng 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli MC Corsa 44 Rod Wilson 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Zagame Autosport 88 Adnan Sibai 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli MC Corsa 100 Aemel Nordin 296 Challenge Coppa Shell Zagame Autosport 105 Masahiro Taguchi 296 Challenge Coppa Shell MC Corsa 127 David Trewern 296 Challenge Coppa Shell MC Corsa 164 Michael Walker 296 Challenge Coppa Shell Zagame Autosport 224 Frank Italiano 488 Challenge EVO Trofeo 488 MC Corsa 233 Ross Tomain 488 Challenge EVO Trofeo 488 MC Corsa 256 Stephen Coe 488 Challenge EVO Trofeo 488 Zagame Autosport 275 Richard Moore 488 Challenge EVO Trofeo 488 MC Corsa

Combined Sportscars & Sedans entry list

Num Name Make Model 1 Ryan MacMillan Pace/IRC GT SS 2 Steven Lacey Pace/IRC GT SS 3 Michael Rowell Pace/IRC GT SS 4 Warwick Morris Porsche 911.1 GT3 Cup 5 Blake Tracey Ford Mustang 8 Bradley Carr Porsche 991.1 Cup 9 Brad Shiels Fiat 124 coupe 11 Matt Sims BMW E36 14 Anthony Cox Saab 93 15 Troy Wood Ford Falcon 16 Anthony Levitt Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG 18 Christian Millett Holden VE Commodore 19 Lee Stibbs IRC GT 24 Seth Burchartz Porsche GT3 Cup 29 Peter Bray Holden VT Commodore 30 Jason Gomersall Ford Mustang 31 Charlie Khoury Honda Civic 32 Brent Peters BMW E90 M3 35 Ben Gomersall Ford FG Falcon 38 Tyler Cheney Chevrolet Camaro 44 Ben Arnold Holden VE Commodore 45 Robert Vanderkamp Ford BF Falcon 51 John Angiolella BMW E36 55 Matthew Carey Holden VH Commodore 57 Ed Kreamer Mitsubishi Evo IX 58 Mark Duggan AstonMartin DBRS9 59 Jason Miller Porsche 991.2 GT3 Cup 61 Stephen Baker Lamborghini Gallardo LP520 GT3 Evo 2 63 Timothy Mann Ford BF Falcon 66 John Goodacre Pace/IRC GT 67 Timothy Leithhead MARC I Focus 69 Richard Gartner Lamborghini Gallardo 71 Paul Buccini BMW 140i 83 Arthur Tsovolos Porsche GT3 Cup 88 Shaun Mulquiney Nissan Skyline GTS-T 90 Sven Burchartz Porsche GT3 Cup S

Mandatory drive time explained

The maximum continuous driving time is 150 minutes for any driver rated platinum, gold, or silver. Bronze and non-categorised drives can be on track for 120 minutes continuously.

The driving period will be measured for each driver from the time that driver first crosses the timing line at pit exit after a driver change, until the last time the driver crosses the timing line at pit entry before leaving the car for a driver change or until the scheduled time of the end of the race as referenced in the event program.

Penalties will apply if a driver fails to meet their minimum drive time or exceeds their maximum drive time. Repeat infringements may result in disqualification.

Who won the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour?

Team WRT won the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour with Augusto Farfus and van der Line brothers Kelvin and Sheldon in the #32 BMW M4.