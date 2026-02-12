Of the 35 cars entered, 31 are GT3 cars – making it one of the strongest grids in recent memory.
Mercedes-AMG has the strongest representation of any manufacturer with 10 cars entered.
Porsche brings five cars this year, headlined by the return of Earl Bamber Motorsport with a livery harking back to its 2019 race winner.
Ford has just one Mustang, run by the Haupt Racing Team. Though the Blue Oval isn’t strong in numbers, its driver line-up of Broc Feeney, Christopher Mies, and Dennis Olsen is formidable.
Corvette has entered two cars, one in Pro and another in Pro-Am. Both entries will be run by Johor Motorsports Racing.
Bathurst 12 Hour classes explained
The Bathurst 12 Hour is split into classes with Class A fought amongst the GT3 cars.
Class B is for Porsche Carrera Cup cars while Class C is exclusively for FIA GT4 homologated vehicles.
Class I is designated Invitational Cup for cars that do not meet the aforementioned class structure. Cars such as the IRC GT and GT2 vehicles fit into this category.
GT3 driver categorisation explained
Within Class A, the GT3 entries are split into Pro, Pro-Am, Silver, and Bronze.
Pro (PRO)
- Three drivers with no driver categorisation restriction.
Pro-Am (PAM)
- Three drivers, including one Platinum, Gold, or Silver driver as well as two Bronze drivers
OR four drivers as above with the fourth driver to be categorised Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze.
Silver Cup (SIL)
- Three or four drivers. All Drivers to be categorised Silver or Bronze.
Bronze (BRO)
- Three drivers, of which one driver is Platinum or Gold, one driver Silver, and one driver Bronze
OR four driver, as above, with the fourth driver to be categorised Silver or Bronze.
How to watch the Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia
There is no free-to-air coverage of the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Foxtel has secured exclusive rights to the race, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports and streamable via Kayo Sports.
This year’s race will be the first time it will be broadcast in 4K with a total of 16 hours of coverage split across Saturday and Sunday.
How to watch the Bathurst 12 Hour in New Zealand
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be shown on Sky Sport in New Zealand as well as its streaming services Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.
Bathurst 12 Hour weather forecast (via BOM)
Friday (February 13) – Partly cloudy
Max temp – 25 degrees
Min temp – 13 degrees
Precipitation – 5 percent chance (0mm)
UV Index – Extreme
Saturday (February 14) – Partly cloudy
Max temp – 25 degrees
Min temp – 14 degrees
Precipitation – 30 percent chance (0-1mm)
UV Index – Extreme
Sunday (February 15) – Cloudy
Max temp – 25 degrees
Min temp – 14 degrees
Precipitation – 30 percent chance (0-1mm)
UV Index – Extreme
Bathurst 12 Hour schedule
|Friday, February 13
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:20
|7:50
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|8:00
|8:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Practice 1
|8:45
|9:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 1
|9:35
|10:05
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 1
|10:15
|10:45
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Practice 2
|11:00
|11:40
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 2 (Bronze Drivers only)
|11:50
|12:20
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 1
|12:25
|13:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:40
|13:00
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:30
|14:00
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Qualifying 2
|14:10
|14:50
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 3
|15:20
|15:50
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 1
|16:40
|17:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:40
|Practice 4 (Bronze Drivers only)
|17:30
|18:00
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|18:00
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|Saturday, February 14
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:25
|7:55
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Race 2
|8:05
|9:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 5
|9:20
|9:50
|Ferrari Challenge
|0:30
|Race 2
|10:05
|11:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Practice 6
|11:15
|11:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Entertainment
|11:20
|11:50
|Supercars
|0:30
|Testing
|12:00
|13:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1:00
|Resident Access
|12:15
|12:35
|0:20
|Pit Lane Walk
|13:05
|13:35
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 1 (Q1) – Lower 50%
|13:50
|14:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Qualifying – Part 2 (Q2) – Upper 50%
|TBC
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:30
|Autograph Session
|14:35
|15:05
|Combined Sedans
|0:30
|Race 3
|15:30
|16:00
|Ferrar Challenge
|0:30
|Race 2
|16:15
|16:30
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Qualifying – Part 3 (Q3) – Pirelli Pole Battle
|16:45
|17:05
|Supercars
|0:20
|Testing
|17:10
|17:55
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:45
|Sponsor ride session
|18:00
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|Sunday, February 15
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|4:50
|5:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10
|5:15
|Pit Exit Open
|5:20
|Pit Exit Close
|5:45
|17:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|1 lap after 17:43
|Race
|Podium
|17:55
|18:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|0:15
|Commence Circuit Opening
Bathurst 12 Hour entry list
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|Make/Model
|Class
|2
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Alexandar Sims
|Nicky Catsburg
|Earl Bamber
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro
|6
|Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Fabian Schiller
|Philip Ellis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|7
|Team NZ
|Graeme John Dowsett
|Romain Leroux
|Chris Van Der Drift
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GT4
|9
|Hallmarc/Team MPC
|Marc Cini
|Dean Fiore
|Lee Holdsworth
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Bryce Fullwood
|Damien Hamilton
|Andrés Pato
|Maxime Robin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Pro-Am
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Bayley Hall
|Rylan Gray
|Marcos Flack
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Silver
|21
|Herberth Motorsport
|Ralf Bohn
|Alfred Renauer
|Robert Renauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans
|Davide Rigon
|Daniel Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro
|27
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Ian James
|Eduardo Alcide Barrichello
|Roman De Angelis
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|32
|Team WRT
|Jordan Pepper
|Kelvin Van Der Linde
|Charles Weerts
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Pro
|42
|Method Motorsport
|Kevin Madsen
|Adrian Kunzle
|TBC
|McLaren Artura GT4
|GT4
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Brendon Leitch
|Scott Andrews
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|45
|RAM Motorsport / GWR Australia
|Brett Hobson
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Silver
|46
|Team WRT
|Augusto Farfus
|Raffaele Marciello
|Valentino Rossi
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Pro
|47
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|David Russell
|Zach Bates
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|50
|KTM Vantage Racing
|David Crampton
|Trent Harrison
|Glen Wood
|KTM X-BOW GT2
|Invitational
|61
|EBM
|Ricardo Feller
|Laurin Heinrich
|Klaus Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
|64
|HRT Ford Racing
|Dennis Olsen
|Christopher Mies
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Pro
|75
|75 Express
|Kenny Habul
|Luca Stolz
|Jules Gounon
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|77
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing
|Maximilian Götz
|Ralf Aron
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|79
|TSUNAMI RT
|Johannes Zelger
|Fabio Babini
|Alex Fontana
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|86
|High Class Racing
|Kerong Li
|Anders Fjordbach
|Dorian Boccolacci
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Bronze
|89
|Team KRC
|Cunfan Ruan
|Maxime Oosten
|Max Hesse
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Bronze
|93
|Wall Racing
|Marco Mapelli
|Antonio D’Alberto
|Grant Denyer
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Bronze
|95
|Optimum Motorsport
|Garnet Patterson
|Ben Barnicoat
|Marvin Kirchhöfer
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Pro
|99
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim
|Ben Green
|Jordan Love
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Pro-Am
|100
|Grove Racing
|Brenton Grove
|Kai Allen
|Will Davison
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|101
|Q/Team MPC
|Anthony Quinn
|Kent Quinn
|Klark Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Bronze
|111
|111 Racing
|Darren Currie
|Axle Donaldson
|Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
|Invitational
|183
|Jamec Racing/Team MPC
|Brad Schumacher
|Christopher Haase
|Will Brown
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro
|193
|Ziggo Sport Tempesta by ARGT
|Ryan Wood
|Christopher Froggatt
|Jonathan Hui
|Lorenzo Patrese
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Bronze
|222
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Cameron Waters
|Chaz Mostert
|Thomas Randle
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|268
|Team BRM
|Steve Brooks
|Mark Rosser
|Alex Peroni
|James Golding
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Pro-Am
|888
|Mercedes-AMG Team GMR
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Maxime Martin
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro
|911
|Absolute Racing
|Matt Campbell
|Alessio Picariello
|Bastian Buus
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Pro
Ferrari Challenge Australasia entry list
|Num
|Name
|Vehicle
|Category
|Team
|1
|Antoine Gittany
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|2
|Rick Armstrong
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|7
|Jim Pollicina
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|17
|Enzo Cheng
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|44
|Rod Wilson
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|Zagame Autosport
|88
|Adnan Sibai
|296 Challenge
|Trofeo Pirelli
|MC Corsa
|100
|Aemel Nordin
|296 Challenge
|Coppa Shell
|Zagame Autosport
|105
|Masahiro Taguchi
|296 Challenge
|Coppa Shell
|MC Corsa
|127
|David Trewern
|296 Challenge
|Coppa Shell
|MC Corsa
|164
|Michael Walker
|296 Challenge
|Coppa Shell
|Zagame Autosport
|224
|Frank Italiano
|488 Challenge EVO
|Trofeo 488
|MC Corsa
|233
|Ross Tomain
|488 Challenge EVO
|Trofeo 488
|MC Corsa
|256
|Stephen Coe
|488 Challenge EVO
|Trofeo 488
|Zagame Autosport
|275
|Richard Moore
|488 Challenge EVO
|Trofeo 488
|MC Corsa
Combined Sportscars & Sedans entry list
|Num
|Name
|Make
|Model
|1
|Ryan MacMillan
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|2
|Steven Lacey
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|3
|Michael Rowell
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|4
|Warwick Morris
|Porsche
|911.1 GT3 Cup
|5
|Blake Tracey
|Ford
|Mustang
|8
|Bradley Carr
|Porsche
|991.1 Cup
|9
|Brad Shiels
|Fiat
|124 coupe
|11
|Matt Sims
|BMW
|E36
|14
|Anthony Cox
|Saab
|93
|15
|Troy Wood
|Ford
|Falcon
|16
|Anthony Levitt
|Mercedes-Benz
|C63 AMG
|18
|Christian Millett
|Holden
|VE Commodore
|19
|Lee Stibbs
|IRC
|GT
|24
|Seth Burchartz
|Porsche
|GT3 Cup
|29
|Peter Bray
|Holden
|VT Commodore
|30
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford
|Mustang
|31
|Charlie Khoury
|Honda
|Civic
|32
|Brent Peters
|BMW
|E90 M3
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Ford
|FG Falcon
|38
|Tyler Cheney
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|44
|Ben Arnold
|Holden
|VE Commodore
|45
|Robert Vanderkamp
|Ford
|BF Falcon
|51
|John Angiolella
|BMW
|E36
|55
|Matthew Carey
|Holden
|VH Commodore
|57
|Ed Kreamer
|Mitsubishi
|Evo IX
|58
|Mark Duggan
|AstonMartin
|DBRS9
|59
|Jason Miller
|Porsche
|991.2 GT3 Cup
|61
|Stephen Baker
|Lamborghini
|Gallardo LP520 GT3 Evo 2
|63
|Timothy Mann
|Ford
|BF Falcon
|66
|John Goodacre
|Pace/IRC
|GT
|67
|Timothy Leithhead
|MARC I
|Focus
|69
|Richard Gartner
|Lamborghini
|Gallardo
|71
|Paul Buccini
|BMW
|140i
|83
|Arthur Tsovolos
|Porsche
|GT3 Cup
|88
|Shaun Mulquiney
|Nissan
|Skyline GTS-T
|90
|Sven Burchartz
|Porsche
|GT3 Cup S
Mandatory drive time explained
The maximum continuous driving time is 150 minutes for any driver rated platinum, gold, or silver. Bronze and non-categorised drives can be on track for 120 minutes continuously.
The driving period will be measured for each driver from the time that driver first crosses the timing line at pit exit after a driver change, until the last time the driver crosses the timing line at pit entry before leaving the car for a driver change or until the scheduled time of the end of the race as referenced in the event program.
Penalties will apply if a driver fails to meet their minimum drive time or exceeds their maximum drive time. Repeat infringements may result in disqualification.
Who won the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour?
Team WRT won the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour with Augusto Farfus and van der Line brothers Kelvin and Sheldon in the #32 BMW M4.
Discussion about this post