The 40-minute session ran without incident. Hoboson in the GWR Australia-run RAM Motorsport entry clocked a 2:05.3176s just before midday on Friday.

Hobson in the #45 Mercedes-AMG led Cunfan Ruan in the #89 Team KRC BMW M4 to the tune of 0.0225s.

At his home circuit, Brad Schumacher was third fastest in the #55 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8.

The #27 Heart of Racing by SPS Mercedes-AMG shared by Edoardo Barrichello and Ian James were fourth fastest while Kenny Habul completed the top five in the #75 Mercedes-AMG under the 75 Express banner.

“We’re pretty happy,” said team owner-driver Garth Walden.

“The car feels good. Both Brett and myself drove in the Bronze session. Brett topped it at the end and both of us were there or thereabouts.

“It’s just about getting comfortable. We might make some changes after this one to the car and try tune it up a little bit, but so far so good. We’re all comfortable, which is good.

“Class win is first and if we could sneak into the top 10, it would be unreal, but there are a lot of good cars and drivers out there.

“You never know. The class win, we’ll start with that and see where we end up outright.”

Practice 3 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway at 2:10pm AEDT.