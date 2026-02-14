The car, driven by Jaxon Evans, Davide Rigon, and Daniel Serra, was pictured leaking fluid midway through the 60-minute session.

“Unfortunately, down here in the Ferrari garage, things have gone from bad to worse,” said Bathurst 12 Hour pit reporter Shea Adam.

“They pulled the front end off, they pulled the back end off. They said they had sensor failures.

‘Unfortunately, they’ve had to pull a belt off as well from underneath the middle of the car.

“It looks as if the coolant has just decided to expel all of its innards and belongings from the front of the car.”

The session, which was topped by Christopher Haase, ran without incident.

While the Audi R8 may be one of the oldest GT3 cars in the Bathurst 12 Hour, it showed it’s still no slouch.

Haase put the #55 Melbourne Performance Centre entry on top of the timesheets with a 2:03.0404s in the Pro car he will share with Will Brown and Brad Schumacher.

Scott Taylor Motorsport went second fastest with its Chaz Mostert/Cameron Waters/Thomas Randle #222 Mercedes-AMG, just 0.2150s off the pace.

Third went the way of the #75 Mercedes-AMG of Jules Gounon/Luca Stolz/Kenny Habul, with the 75 Express entry 0.2653s away.

“The car felt good, I have to say,” said Haase.

“Obviously we tried to make it a little bit of a quali run feeling for later on and the car worked well.

“We did a lot to fine-tune the car from yesterday. We were able to switch on the tyre just okay, and you need a clean lap here.

“Getting a clean lap was so far not easy, but I had one clean lap and it worked out. This means nothing yet. The job is coming tomorrow.”

Haase’s last Bathurst 12 Hour start in 2024 netted a podium with Melbourne Performance Centre alongside Kelvin van der Linde and Liam Talbot. This year is his ninth start in the race.

“This race is so unique because of the atmosphere, what it is. It comes for me the closest to the Nurburgring Nordschleife,” said Haase.

“As I am from Germany, we are locals there, so we love the Nordschleife, and this one is a mix between Macau and Nordschleife. It’s something you have to do in your life.”

Practice 6 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour is scheduled for 10:05am AEDT.

