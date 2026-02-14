Rudzis is beaming having overseen the rejuvenation of an event that was smashed by the COVID-19 pandemic and has only now recovered.

There’s no doubt ‘Australia’s International Enduro’ is back to its best. In 2026, there are more cars, more manufacturers, more corporate backing, more everything.

But Rudzis has had another recovery to deal with during the last two months.

He warns the story is “probably not as cool as you might think”, having suffered a nasty triple-injury while playing beach cricket during a family holiday in late December.

“My seven-year-old daughter bowled the ball, and dad thought, ‘I’m gonna make this amazing catch just to really make her day’,” Rudzis explained to Speedcafe.

“Second step, my leg just blew out. A 50 percent torn Achilles, a ruptured plantaris tendon, and then a grade three tear to my calf in one stride.”

While no surgery was required, such a debilitating injury less than two months out from his busiest weekend of the year was hardly ideal.

Rudzis received a slice of luck when a physiotherapist involved in his recovery plan happened to have attended the 12 Hour last year.

“She said, ‘I know exactly what you’ve gotta do at the track. We’ll get you in this boot to be able to step, and if you can get a scooter, you’ll be able to roll around’,” he recounted.

“The good thing about it is I’m actually getting places in the venue faster than I did walking.”

Rudzis even ventured to the top of the mountain on Thursday, soaking in the atmosphere and talking with fans and officials about the event’s resurgence.

“I’m really proud about where it is and where it’s gotten to,” he said. “It gets me a bit emotional because the journey’s been hard the last four years.”

Rudzis emphasises that what seems like a 12-month turnaround has in fact been a long process since taking the helm of the event in mid-2022.

That was the year the race returned from a COVID-19 induced hiatus, running in a May slot with a modest field of almost only local entries, and a Pro-Am driver format.

“It’s been four years of persistence, engaging with everybody we needed to, both in Australia and overseas,” he said.

“The SRO has been great. The Intercontinental GT Challenge is growing back again, which is handy for us, as this is a jewel in the crown.

“This is an iconic circuit and we put on a good show. That show has gone out globally, and people are saying, ‘I wanna race there’. It’s the most beautiful event.

“To get new manufacturers has been a really key thing. The conversations with Ford and GM started in 2023 and they kind of had false starts on the way.

“To finally get there was a relief. It’s a really cool thing to have this many manufacturers.”

Rudzis’ own recovery won’t be quite as long as that of the event, but there’s still a significant road ahead.

“I’ve got the moon boot for two more weeks,” he said. “It’ll be 12 months before I’m fully recovered. But it hasn’t slowed me down.”