Deitz took Silver class victory in the 2025 edition of the race with Grant Denyer, Tony D’Alberto, and Brendon Leitch, marking their second straight class win.

A three-peat is on the cards with the team entering the class next year.

Their entry comes off the back of a limited campaign in GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS with Deitz and D’Alberto at the wheel.

“We’re ready to go and have been looking closely at how the Huracan is being run in Europe to learn what it likes and extract more out of the car,” said Deitz.

“We think we’re making progress and this year has been stronger, so we think with what we have learned with this latest EVO2 version of the car we’ll be in good shape come Bathurst next February.”

For the most part, the team has had stability with Deitz, D’Alberto, and Denyer staples of the line-up. Leitch replaced team owner-driver David Wall in 2025.

The driver line-up for the 2026 campaign is still to be confirmed, though Deitz hinted at some changes.

“Our plans are well advanced and we’re putting the pieces together now,” said Deitz.

“Our driving squad will look similar but there are few I’s to dot before we pin that down.

“It will be exciting to be back there and have another go – it’s a great race and we really enjoy doing it with the Wall Racing guys each year.”

The Wall/Deitz relationship is a long-standing one, with next year’s tilt the seventh for them.

Deitz initially raced a Lamborghini Huracan sporting a livery inspired by the BASF-sponsored BMW M1 Procar.

In 2024, the team reworked the livery with a new look by Sydney artist Jason Christopher.

“Any time you go to Bathurst is special, but when you build the kind of group we’ve had for a long time now it’s even better,” said Wall.

“We have worked with Adrian for a long time and while we take it very seriously and put in every effort to get a result, it’s also great fun at the same time and that’s part of what makes the 12-Hour so great.

“We continue to make the car better – every time we hit the track we learn more. We’ve had a great run for the last two years and have been fortunate to lift the class trophy and that’s our objective once again in 2026.”