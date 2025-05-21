According to realestate.com.au, property developer and amateur racer Rod Salmon is selling The Skyhouse, an inner-city Sydney apartment that he’s owned for 15 years.

The penthouse sprawls over three levels and includes a private elevator, wellness spa, a rooftop inspired by a super yacht and self-contained staff quarters.

It also has a 270-degree panorama of Sydney Harbour and views as far as the Blue Mountains.

The property was last on the market back in 2018 with a $21 million price tag and was reportedly of interest to actress Nicole Kidman.

It didn’t sell then and is now up for grabs for $30 million.

Salmon twice won the Bathurst 12 Hour in the final throws of its production car era.

In 2008 he won alongside Damien White and Graham Alexander before going back-to-back in 2009 with White and Tony Longhurst.

In both cases they were driving the then-dominant Mitsubishi Lancer Evo package.

Helping sell The Skyhouse is Salmon’s former GT3 driving partner Nathan Antunes who now works for Levy Property Group.