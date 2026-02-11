Rossi will once again be behind the wheel of the #46 BMW M4 GT3 alongside Augusto Farfus and Raffaele Marciello.

The forthcoming Bathurst 12 Hour will be Rossi’s fourth. All three of his previous starts have been with Team WRT, scoring sixth on debut in 2023 and fifth upon his return in 2024.

Last year, the Italian was runner-up to the sister #32 car, led by Farfus and van der Linde brothers Kelvin and Sheldon.

Although the BMW M4 has been a regular fixture at the Bathurst 12 Hour, this year marks the first for the upgraded EVO model.

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.