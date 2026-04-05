The pair clashed at Griffins Bend shortly before the end of the fourth hour of the race as Camaro-shod Denyer tried to pass Barram’s Volkswagen Scirocco.

The incident happened in a double waved yellow zone due to a Class E Mazda being stranded on the outside of the corner, Barram making contact with the stationary car before clattering into the wall.

It was initially reported that all drivers were in a stable condition with an update now confirming that Denyer and Barram have both been taken to hospital.

According to the update, delivered via the broadcast, Barram has been transported to Orange Hospital for observation and a possible ankle injury.

Denyer, meanwhile, was sent to Bathurst hospital for observation and a possible shoulder injury.