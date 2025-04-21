The Zak Best/Chris Delfsma/Brianna Wilson Mustang started the six-hour race from seventh on the grid and crossed the line sixth outright and second in the A2 class.

It was, however, racing under a cloud of uncertainty having technically been disqualified from qualifying due to a technical breach.

It was thought there was an appeal in place that allowed the car to start from its seventh grid spot, something that was supported by the final grid sheet issued right before the race.

However the car has since been disqualified from the race, according to the final results.

While a stewards report for the race disqualification is yet to be issued, there is documentation detailing the qualifying disqualification and a Sunday morning hearing.

“Stewards heard from Chris Gough, Category Technical Delegate, who advised that following an investigation in relation a non-compliant differential, the Team Manager admitted that the differential fitted to Car 21 was a 3.73 in breach of the requirements under Group 3E Technical Regulations stating that the differential should be 3.55 as per the Recognition Form 3-20-005B,” read the report.

“Competitor Chris Delfsma deferred to Team Manager Andre Nader who advised Car 21 was delivered from a dealer with a 3.73 differential ratio and had been granted dispensation for the car to compete in the past with a 3.73 differential Ratio.

“Andre could not provide any written evidence to support this fact.”

At 9:30am, a little under two hours before the race start, the competitors were advised that the penalty of disqualification had been upheld.

Curiously, the aforementioned grid sheet that was approved by the stewards, and showed #21 in its seventh grid spot, was issued at 10:40am.

The disqualification of the #21 elevates Lindsay Kearns and Bradley Carr to second with Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem third in the A2 class.