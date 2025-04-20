The #21 Ford Mustang of Zak Best, Brianna Wilson and Chris Delfina qualified seventh outright, and first in Class A2, only to face a rear-of-grid start due to an alleged technical breach relating to the differential.

The team has appealed the disqualification, however, and will now start from its seventh place, with the appeal to be heard at a later date.

“We’ve appealed that and we believe we have a case,” said Delsfma on the broadcast.

“We need to supply some further documents which we will do in time.

“We’ll start from where we qualified and this will happen within 72 hours.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour is due to start at 11:15am local time.