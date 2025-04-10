According to an announcement from The Nationals, an elected Coalition government will spend $14.9 million on the Mount Panorama circuit.

That will, according to the pledge, be spent on resurfacing works, kerb upgrades and new barriers.

The Bathurst Regional Council has been looking to resurface the circuit for some time, however it has hinged on government funding.

“Mount Panorama is steeped in history, with racing events dating back to the 1930s and the iconic Bathurst 1000 drawing fans since the 1960s,” said Nationals leader David Littleproud.

“Each year, thousands of spectators travel from across Australia and overseas to experience the Mountain, making it a key driver of tourism and economic activity.

“This investment will ensure the precinct’s infrastructure meets modern standards, allowing the Bathurst 1000 and other major events to continue thriving.”

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Bridget McKenzie is also behind the pledge.

“A world-class racing venue needs world-class infrastructure, and that requires serious investment—something the Coalition is delivering,” McKenzie said.

“Unlike the Albanese Labor Government, which has turned its back on regional Australia, we are standing firmly with the Central West, ensuring it gets the support it deserves.”

Nationals candidate for Calare Sam Farraway added: “This $14.9 million investment will enable Bathurst Regional Council to carry out essential works, including circuit resurfacing, kerb replacements, tyre barrier upgrades, and critical improvements to communications, electrical, and civil infrastructure.

“The Central West deserves to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to infrastructure investment, and today we’re proving that the Coalition is ready to put the rubber to the road.”