To be held across Easter on March 29-31, the enduro has attracted a 60-plus entry for the fifth time in its eight year history, when entries closed last week.

“We're pleased with the response to the Bathurst 6 Hour this year and we've got a great field set to race this Easter,” said Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Category Manager, Charise Bristow.

“There's a lot of familiar faces back again but also several new names and new car builds that will be joining the race for the first time. It proves how accessible this race is with classes for everyone and just about every type of car.

“Everything is coming together for a great race this year and based on the quality of the field assembling, we're confident that it will be another Bathurst classic.”

In 2023 Simon Hodges and Jayden Ojeda took a dramatic victory after a late charge to the front of the field. Their BMW M4 will return this year in a bid to win again, something no team has achieved to date.

BMW has been the dominant brand and dominate Class X which is likely to be the main contenders for outright victory. Former winners Beric Lynton and Sherrin Racing will also return in a bid to add another victory.

The Extreme Performance (A1 for Forced Induction and A2 for Normally Aspirated) have the most entries.

A2 will see the first entry of a Chev Camaro in the Bathurst 6 Hour to be driven by Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan after previously competing in a HSV Clubsport. They line up against eight Ford Mustangs where the Mach 1 variant can challenge the BMWs in the outright contest.

The class spread remains strong, with six Class B, nine Class C, 11 in Class D while four Mazdas will battle among themselves for the Class E honours.

The enduro will feature 15 different brands with 18 BMWs, 11 Fords and six each of Mazda and Toyota. The full driver roster will be confirmed closer to the event this year as will the live coverage of the event.

Tickets, corporate and camping are on sale for the event via the official website at www.bathurst6hour.com.au.