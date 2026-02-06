As detailed by Speedcafe earlier today, the 5.2-litre Toyota engines are being built by homologation team Walkinshaw TWG in Melbourne before being sent to Supercars’ engine dyno in Brisbane.

BJR’s truck driver couriered an engine down to BJR’s Albury base on Wednesday before completing a second round trip to drop off another today.

However, as detailed by team owner Jones in a team video update, the team also had to dispatch a crew member on an eight-hour round trip to Ballarat.

BJR had been unaware the Toyota engine uses the same length input shaft as the Ford, which is different to that used on the team’s previous Chevrolet Camaros.

“We didn’t realise there was any difference and there is quite a difference in length,” he said.

“So one of the guys had to jump in the car, blast down to Ballarat, pick up a few of these [input shafts], build them up, put them back in.

“That’s the sort of commitment we’ve got going on here to get everything done.”

BJR is hopeful of having its first Supra on track for a shakedown at Winton midway through next week.

The team aims to shake down its new cars before heading to Sydney for the pre-season test on February 18, which leads into the February 20-22 season opener.

“Hopefully we’ll get the engine in the car,” added Jones.

“Someone from Walkinshaw will come down next week and we’ll fire it up and things will start to get real really quickly.”

Walkinshaw is this evening dispatching Chaz Mostert’s Supra for engine parity testing, to take place across Queensland Raceway and Bathurst.