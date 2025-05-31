After an all the way win in Saturday’s first race, Brook had to bide his time before he passed Brock Paine and leave the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series second round undefeated.

“I just had to manage the tyres, and I could see he (Paine) was getting a little loose. I bided my time and took the opportunity when it came,” Brook said.

The second qualifying session was limited due to a red flag situation, brought about Diesel Thomas spun his Ford Mustang and ruined two tyres. He would start from the back while Brook was quickest ahead of Josh Thomas, Ben Gomersall (both in Mustangs) and Brad Gartner (Camaro).

That was the order from the start. “He (Brook) is so quick off the start, and I then tried to go around the outside,” said Thomas after he settled into second which is where he stayed for the duration.

Early casualties were Graham Cheney whose Camaro broke the crown pinion, and Danny Reidy (Camaro) off the road at Turn 7.

Gomersall shadowed Brook and Thomas until the Mustang’s gearbox broke on Lap 8 and put him out. Beforehand Gartner was battling with Tom Davies (Camaro) for fourth until forced out with a broken ball joint.

Up to third, Davies was then challenged by Paine who made the move stick when Davies slipped wide at Turn 6 on Lap 10.

Fifth went to Josh Webster (Mustang) who was just clear of Cameron Laws (Mustang) as he held off the charging Diesel Thomas. They were followed by Lee Stibbs (Camaro), Des Collier (Mustang) and Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger).

It was an accident filled start to Race 4. At the rolling start where just after the lights went out, the back marking Kiara Zabetakis, Danny Reidy, Cheney and Gartner Camaros all clashed.

Zabetakis had the most damage and was out. Cheney pulled up at Turn 2 while the other two made it to the pits for repairs. Crutcher appeared to escape series damage but then could not avoid a spun Davies at Turn 2.

Ahead of the dramas, Paine had shot through from the second row to lead Brook as Diesel Thomas slotted ahead of his brother Josh. After a safety car period to retrieve Zabetakis’ Camaro, the four broke away for the rest.

Gomersall’s bad luck continued as he pitted on Lap 4. On the 10th of the 13 eventual laps, Brook passed Paine out of Turn 2 while Josh Thomas passed Diesel into that corner.

“This is only my first event in TA2, and I have to learn how to manage the tyres. I was pleased to lead, and was surprised I led for so long,” Paine said.

He crossed the line just in front of the Thomas brothers where Diesel was able to sneak past Josh at the last corner. Webster was next from Collier, Laws, Michael Coulter (Mustang), Davies, Jackson, Gartner and Stibbs.

TA2 have a non-championship event at carco.com.au Raceway next weekend before Round 4 at Queensland Raceway on June 27-29.